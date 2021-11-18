Funeral Service For Renaldo Herbert Woodside, Age 33, of Wulff Road will be held on Saturday 20th November, 2021 11:00 a.m. at City of Israel International Covenant Church, Lightbourne Avenue Off Farrington Road, Rock Crusher, New Providence. Officiating will be The Most Reverend Dr. G. Elton Major Presiding Bishop, Chief Apostle – CKKF/Sr. Pastor and he will be assisted by Other Ministers of the Gospel. Interment will follow in the Southern Cemetery, Cowpen and Spikenard Roads.

Treasured Memories will always remain in the hearts of his Father: Alexander Woodside; Mother: Patricia Brown; Fiancé: Claudine Turner; Grandmother: Merlene Woodside; Brothers: Alexander, Chavago, and Ovando Woodside, Kendrick, Theon, and Keron Arthur; Sisters: Deshanne, and Deshante Woodside, and Kendrisse Arthur; Godmother: Leanamae Armbrister; Uncles: Cecil Brown, Garnet Rolle, Kirk Davis, Ricardo Taylor, Alfred Spence, David Thurston and Garth Woodside; Aunts: Veronica, Linda and Tara Brown, Geneva Rose, Rochelle Davis, Judy Carey Carey from Tapum Bay, Eleuthera, Audrey, Stephanie, Bernadette Woodside, Karen Woodside, Victoria Simmons, Sandra Taylor, Therese Spence, and Joy Thurston; Granduncles: Rellins Knowles, Rodley Hudson, Reverend Daniel Beneby and Amos Johnson; Grandaunts; Everlyn Knowles, Estella Johnson, Marianna Francis, and Gracie Hudson, Gwen Cunningham & family; Bettymae Knowles; Nephews: Kayden and Kenton Arthur, Shawn and Edward; Nieces: Kenleah, and Léasia Arthur, Jade, Arianna; 173 Cousins including: Valentino, DeMiko, Kristie, Kyle Simmons, Stephone Johnson, Mickell & family; Leonardo Taylor, Lesley, DeVaughn, Garth, Khari, Khara, Peyton Woodside, Westell Pierre Tykera Miller, Olivia O’Riana Spence, David, Bernika, Daniqua, Qutel, De’Jah; Jada Thurston, Harold, Jamaine, Dominic, Antonin, Keon, Amander, James, Cephas, Gabriella, Cecil, and Latara Brown, Melvern, Trevor, Antionette, Margo, Alfred, Cecilia, Cleveland, Harold and Shawania McPhee, Kevin, Rochelle, Keva, Kendra, Kimberly and Kelly Stuart, Tavares Duncombe, Joanna, Diena, Bernadette, Raynette, Rashad, Romain, Leroy, Derick, Vanessa, Brandon, Brittany, and Garnet Rolle, Anthony and Tamika Adderley, Cyntych Davis, Andrew Cash, Urieka Curtis, Danna and Kevin Salable, Antonio and Anthonique Glinton, Delicia Campbell, Neil and Melvin Johnson, Raquell, Shantika, Tamiko, Larry, and Shanice Rose, Helen, Blondneva and Ivadell Walkine, Althea and Stephen King, Samantha and Dexter Carey, Natasha Wright, Chelsea & family; Lee McIntosh. A host of other relatives and friends including, Eddison Davis, Antlow Gustade, William Balfour, Allen, Yellow, Calvin Gooding, Charles and Philip Ferguson, Lauise Laing, Beryl Braynen, Ruth Hanna, Beverely Braynen, Andrea Foster, Mother Andrea Moncur, Pastor Keva Major, Brenda Bastian, Lionel, Nyoka, Demeatress, and Charisse Rolle, Neil Johnson, Carl Curry, Porscha Hepburn, Ms. Colleen, Marcia Ferguson, Pettianne Knowles, Keva Wallace, Gina, Mariska Moncur, Charisma Tucker, Antonio Sr., Nardia, and Naseshia Glinton, Terry & Family, Kia and Keisha Davis, Latario Swain, Beanie-man, Kelly Sands, The Minnis Family, The Brown, McPhee, Rose, Cash, Arthur, Rolle, Davis, Seymour, Wright, King, Walkine, Bowe, Fritz, Laing, Mitchelle and Bodie families, The City of Israel Family, Faith & family; Holiness Family, Discipleship Outreach Kingdom Ministry Family, Wulff Road Family and the Constituency of Centerville & Englerston.

Viewing will be held in the “Garden of Eden Suite” at St Ambrose Funeral Home INC, #34 Arundel Street on Thursday 18th November – Friday 19th November, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. and Saturday at City of Israel International Covenant Church from 9:00 a.m. until service time.