Funeral Service for Renaldo Williams, age 38 of Nassau Village who died on Saturday, 18th March 2023 will be held on Wednesday, 12th April 2023 at 10 am at United Faith Ministries Int., Fire Trail Road. Officiating will be Apostle Phalmon Ferguson assisted by Bishop Buford Curtis and Pastor Christopher Strachan. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Gardens, J. F. K. Drive.

He is survived by his Mother: Melvina Veronica Williams; Brothers: Craig (Sandra) Cummings and Antonio (Nathanria) Williams; Sisters: Raquel Johnson and Nakoya Mackey; Nieces: Nakirsha (J’Havier) Humes, Karousel, Kirkland and Kajjali Lightbourn, Krista and Denthonique Lewis, Samuela Meadows, Ravaughn Forbes, Angel & Precious Johnson, Crashante Cummings, AvaGlorie Williams; Nephews: Urandle & Duran Meadows, Calvert Hart, Vaughn Forbes, Kirkland Lightbourn Jr.,Tamico, Reshawn & Reno Johnson; Aunts: Carina (Alexander Sr.) Butler, Rosemary Smith & family, Patricia (Berkely) Chisholm & family, Joann White & family, Sabrina Smith & family, Ureka Colebrooke & family; Uncles: Deacon Dennis Ricardo Smith, Reverend Samuel Rolle, Philip Larrimore & family, Charles Rolle & family, Alburn Rolle & family, Isaac Rolle & family, Christopher Lewis, Kirkland Lightbourne Sr.; Godparents: Joanne Evans & Family, Luella Pratt & Family, Jane Baker & Family; Family friend: Viola Forbes; Cousins: Theresa Martin & family, Portia Wilkinson & family, Curlene Patrice Smith & family, Samuel Miller & family, Alexander Butler Jr. & family, Vernal Dawkins Jr., George Harris & family, Prenell Smith, Royanne Rolle & family, Sheila Rolle & family, Raquel Rolle & family, Sidney Rolle & family, Frederick Rolle & family, Omar Seymour & family, Denise Sands & family, Thomasina Smith, Tanya Fernander & family; Other Relatives and Friends including: Nicole Martin, Keith & Sandra Rolle & family, Jackie Curtis & family, Whitline Dorsette, Mary Mortimer & family, Theresa Sherman & family, Danny Mitchell & family, Freda Strachan & family, Avery Strachan & family, Pastor Brooks & family, Mr. & Mrs. Neville Deveaux, Samuel Mitchell Jr. & family, Maria Munroe & family, Edith Lockhart & family, Gerrad and Joan Lewis & family, Dellareece & Garnet Brown & family, Mrs. Pennerman & family, The Curling Family, Justin Cash, Deallo, Keith Curtis, Conrad, Victoria, Hon. Jamahl Strachan – Member of Parliament for Nassau Village, Nassau Village F.N.M. Association, Hon. Carl & Lisa Bethel & family, Apostle Phalmon Ferguson & family and The United Faith Ministry Family.

Friends may pay their last respects at East Sunrise Mortuary, Baillou Hill Road & Cordeaux Avenue from 12 noon to 5 pm on Tuesday and from 9 a.m. at the Church on Wednesday until service time.