Renegades, United win inaugural Hummel Cup trophies

The Renegades Football Club (FC) won the men’s division and the United Women FC (WFC) won the women’s division at the inaugural Hummel Cup on Sunday, May 15 at Roscow A.L. Davies Soccer Field.

The weather was not the best this past weekend but it did not dampen the spirits of the competitors in both the men’s and women’s divisions. The Renegades FC prevailed over the Seventeen FC in penalty kicks, 4-2. The score at the end of extra time was 0-0.

The United WFC prevailed over the Dynamos WFC 3-0 to cart off the women’s title.

In the third-place game in the men’s division, United FC

defeated the Warriors team 3-1.

Capturing the third-place medal in the women’s division was Cavalier WFC, winning over the Western Warriors WFC.

“We would like to thank all coaches, players, referees, security and our sanitation crew who kept us safe and enabled us to host a successful tournament,” said one of the tournament organizers.

The Bahamas Football Association (BFA)-sanctioned event is expected to grow in popularity as it progresses from year to year.