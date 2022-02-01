Report: Bahamas among countries least prepared for a future epidemic

The Bahamas is among the countries least prepared for a future epidemic, according to the 2021 Global Health Security Index.

The index, which was developed in partnership with the Nuclear Threat Initiative and the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security at the Bloomberg School of Public Health, ranks The Bahamas 135 out of 195 countries.

It benchmarks health security in the context of other factors critical to fighting outbreaks, such as political and security risks, the broader strength of the health system, and country adherence to global norms.

Among the issues highlighted in the index was the lack of evidence that The Bahamas has in place of a record of the facilities — updated within the past five years — in which especially dangerous pathogens and toxins are stored or processed, including details on inventories and inventory management systems.

“The Ministry of Health, Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of National Security, and Royal Bahamas Defence Force offer no such evidence,” the index’s country report noted.

“Although The Bahamas is party to the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC), the country has not shared Confidence Building Measures reports. There is no additional information on this subject shared via reports to the BWC. There is no relevant legislation listed for The Bahamas in the VERTIC Biological Weapons Convention Legislation Database.”

It said there is also insufficient evidence to demonstrate that The Bahamas has regulations on the safe and secure transport of infectious substances.

The report noted that there is also no evidence that The Bahamas has national legislation, regulation or other guidance in place to oversee the cross-border transfer and end-user screening of especially dangerous pathogens, toxins and pathogens with pandemic potential.

It noted the Customs Management Act of 2009 and the Ministry of Finance’s list of Prohibited and Restricted Imports and Exports do not mention pathogens, toxins and pathogens with pandemic potential.

The report also stated that it appears that The Bahamas does not have an overarching national public health emergency response plan in place to address planning for multiple communicable diseases with pandemic potential.

“The Disaster Preparedness and Response Act of 2006 states that an annual National Disaster Preparedness and Response Plan shall be prepared and will include procedures for safeguarding against fire and epidemics during a threatened disaster,” the report read.

“However, there is no publicly available evidence of such a plan through NEMA or the Ministry of Health. The Bahamas is part of the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) for disaster management in the Caribbean community.

“CDEMA’s mandate includes ‘coordinating the establishment, enhancement and maintenance of adequate emergency disaster response capabilities among the participating states’.

“Health emergency preparedness and response is one of the functions of the Caribbean Public Health Agency, but there is no evidence of a regional public health emergency response plan.”

The report also highlighted the insufficient evidence regarding the allocation of national funds to improve capacity to address epidemic threats within the past three years.

The report was released as The Bahamas continues to struggle with the COVID-19 pandemic, which has been ongoing since March 2020.