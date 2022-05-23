REPORT: Carbon monoxide killed American visitors

The American tourists who were found dead in villas at Sandals Emerald Bay resort on Exuma earlier this month, died from carbon monoxide poisoning, The Nassau Guardian understands.

The pathologist is expected to release the findings of the autopsy and toxicology report today.

The deceased were identified as Michael Phillips, 68, and Robbie Phillips, 65, from Tennessee; and Vincent Chiarella, 64, from Florida.

Chiarella’s wife, Donnis Chiarella, 65, who was found alive, was airlifted to New Providence for medical treatment then transferred to a hospital in Florida.

The couples were staying in separate villas next to each other in the same building at the resort, according to officials, who said there were no signs of trauma to their bodies.

The initial autopsies were completed earlier this month.

The victims’ families have requested a private pathologist to conduct separate autopsies, Minister of Health Dr. Michael Darville told media last week.

Darville previously said health officials were satisfied that the deaths were isolated and there was no public health concern.

Forensic scientists collected samples from both villas where the victims were discovered to determine whether any contaminants were present, according to Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle.