Report: Govt seeking to slash deficit in half by next budget cycle

The government is seeking to slash more than half of the country’s fiscal deficit during the next budget year, targeting a total of $415.2 million or 3.3 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) for fiscal year (FY) 2022/23.

The aggressive plan was outlined in the recently published Mid-Term Debt Management Strategy report, which showed the government’s plan to reduce the deficit to 0.5 percent of GDP within the next three budget cycles, barring any major external shocks.

The deficit is currently estimated at $858.6 million.

“As set out in the 2021 FSR (Fiscal Strategy Report), the government is targeting an overall fiscal deficit of $415.2 million or 3.3 percent of GDP for FY2022/23, improving to $263.7 million in FY2023/24 and achieving near balance in FY2024/25, with the overall deficit narrowing to $67.9 million or 0.5 percent of GDP,” the report states.

“Regarding revenue projections, the government has articulated its intent to introduce enhanced revenue administrative

measures, aimed at increasing the tax base by minimizing leakages and to pursue tax policy reforms to strengthen revenue collections over the medium term. Through effective implementation of these initiatives, total revenue is expected to progressively improve, from a projected 20.2 percent of GDP in FY2021/22 to 24.5 percent of GDP in FY2024/25.”

On the spending side, the government intends to keep recurrent expenditure at about 22 percent of GDP over the next three years and capital expenditure to around three percent of GDP, relying on public-private partnerships to achieve its infrastructure goals.

Acknowledging the real possibility of exogenous shocks, which were not factored into its debt management strategy, the Ministry of Finance said natural disasters, a slowdown in global economic growth, a setback in tourism performance and the lack of fiscal and economic policy reforms could stall attaining fiscal targets. For that reason, the ministry highlighted three crucial benchmarks in its debt management strategy.

“Foreign currency risk benchmark: The currency and interest rate composition of debt, as well as its maturity structure, are important determinants of debt vulnerability. Therefore, external debt will be maintained at 30 percent (+/-5%) of total debt. Foreign currency borrowings are targeted at financing government’s capital expenditures, refinancing the global bond issuances and achieving policy action reforms designed to promote private sector-led growth, secure improvements in the policy, legal and institutional framework for state-owned entities, public–private partnerships, fiscal management and the business and investment climate and build resilience to climate change, including emergency and disaster response,” the report notes.

“Interest rate risk benchmark: The debt strategy will place emphasis on stabilizing debt service costs by increasing the share of fixed rate debt in total debt portfolio to keep average time for refixing greater than or equal to five years. Re-financing risk benchmark: The debt strategy would seek to ensure a stable and affordable maturity structure to reduce refinancing risk exposure by maintaining an ATM of greater than or equal to 6.5 years.”

The government has projected real GDP growth this fiscal year to improve to around 6.9 percent in FY2021/22 before falling to a moderate 5.8 percent in FY2022/23 and leveling off to 2.6 percent in FY2024/25.