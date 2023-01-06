Researchers say BTVI critical to closing skills gap

Recent shocks to The Bahamas, particularly Hurricane Dorian and COVID-19, have reinforced the need to further build trade skills capability in the country, researchers with Institute of Commonwealth Studies, University of London, noted in a recent paper.

The authors of the paper are Dr. Robert Robertson, former president of the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI); Alexander Darville, dean of construction and workforce management at BTVI; and Carlotta Sims, a BTVI instructor.

The paper, entitled “The use of industry recognized certifications to develop the technical skills required to rebuild The Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian and the global pandemic”, addressed the importance of developing the workforce-ready skills required to meet the national skills gap and the critical needs of businesses, as a key part of the recovery efforts and preparing for the world of work post-pandemic.

While acknowledging the global challenges that countries, companies, businesses and individuals face in adapting to post-pandemic workforce challenges, the authors noted The Bahamas’ unique difficulties coming off of twin external shocks.

“Hurricane Dorian provided a specific focus on the national skills gap in The Bahamas. There is a pressing need to develop the core skills required to reconstruct the damage. Hurricane Dorian has increased the urgency to address the technical trade skills gap. As one method to address the skills gap, there was interest in moving from the traditional education model that was primarily face to-face and that included some on-the-job opportunities, to a more accelerated system that was delivered in a blended format using industry-recognized certificates,” the research paper noted.

“One impact of the hurricane has been to focus attention on the skills required to reconstruct the damage, and this event has increased the urgency to address the technical trade skills gap. In the absence of qualified Bahamian tradesmen and women, the minister of labor [Keith Bell] noted that foreign [Mexican] workers would be hired to rebuild Abaco’s Baker’s Bay Golf & Ocean Club. “In order to get those homes up and reconstructed, we needed to bring in foreign labor because the local level wasn’t sufficient given the widespread damage, not just down there on those islands, but all of the islands that were ravaged. It is estimated that the damages are more than $400 million, over a three-year period, requiring more than 470 people employed.”

Authors also noted that while one of the objectives of the government has been to diversify the economy by providing more job opportunities for Bahamians, a consistent concern that has been the quality of the workforce.

“Only 46 percent of them graduate from high school. And why is this important? Every year, thousands of the students leave high school, five thousand, six thousand or thereabouts. According to statistics, 70 percent of them enter the labor force. Thirty percent go on to tertiary education, approximately. What is it that an employer expects when they receive a graduate? They will be able to function and contribute meaningfully in this rapidly changing global society,” notes the study.

The authors pointed out that The Bahamas continues to address skills gap concerns exacerbated by Hurricane Dorian and the pandemic through the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute, a key component.

“BTVI is moving to add innovative, focused, industry-certified training to meet the changing demands of employers. The NCCER (National Center for Construction Education and Research) initiative is a useful example of the need for innovative solutions including, for example, the increased use of online education. It will take time and a consistency of effort by key stakeholders, working in partnership, to improve the base skills required for sustainable economic growth in The Bahamas as envisaged by the National Development Plan,” the authors said.

The NCCER is a not-for-profit education foundation created in 1996 by more than 125 construction chief executive officers in Florida to “revolutionize training for the construction industry”, the study’s authors said.

A pilot program of the NCCER in The Bahamas was initiated in 2020 on Moore’s Island.

“Course completion surveys were conducted, and the responses were generally positive. Indeed, of the 30 students initially enrolled in the pilot course, 26 completed the core. In fact, 11 of the initial cohort went on to complete Level 1 in plumbing,” researchers said.

The paper continued, “to date, the introduction of the NCCER program in the Bahamas has been to support the goals of the National Development Plan and in reaction to the ongoing concerns related to the identified national skills gaps in the construction trades as well as the more immediate urgency of preparing certified tradesmen and women to manage the significant, national rebuilding effort required post-Dorian. The pilot project on Moore’s Island was the first step, followed by a larger national rollout. However, there are a number of key steps remaining that would assist in developing a more sustainable trade training and certification initiative.”