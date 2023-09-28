Resentencing delayed for woman who participated in murder conspiracy

The lawyer for a woman awaiting resentencing for her role in a murder conspiracy yesterday asked for the matter to be put off until next year.

The Privy Council last month directed the Court of Appeal to resentence Caryn Moss for her part in the murder of O’Neil Marshall.

Marshall, who was in the witness protection program, was murdered between April 30, 2016 and May 1, 2016 before his expected testimony against a notorious gang leader.

Moss admitted to luring Marshall out and leaving him inside a car that had the indoor handles removed and the child safety locks engaged before he was shot.

Moss said that she had been approached by three men who offered to pay her to betray Marshall.

She claimed she initially rejected their offers, but eventually gave in due to fear.

Her defense of duress was rejected at her trial and her appeals.

However, the Privy Council said that duress should have been considered a mitigating factor in sentencing.

As such, the court ordered the Court of Appeal to review Moss’ 35-year sentence.

The sentencing hearing is set for January 29, 2024.

Moss was represented by Krysta Mason-Smith and Acting Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Stephanie Pintard appeared for the Crown.