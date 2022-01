Semi-Military Funeral service for the late Reserve Police Constable #232 Ernie Edward Holmes affectionately called “Snoopy” age 47 years of Tenwhich Street will be held on Saturday, January 15th, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Woodlawn Gardens, Soldier Road. Officiating will be Canon Basil L. Tynes.

Left to cherish his fond memories is his dedicated and loving Wife: Ambrosine Holmes Children: Celina and Mia Holmes Mother: Dorothy Elaine Robinson “Faye” Father: Errol Edward Holmes Stepmother: Shirley Holmes Sisters: Marita Beachamp, Collette Ramsey, Erika, Tasha and Stacia Holmes, Streisand Cumberbatch Brothers: Mike, Darren, Stedman and Errol Jr. Holmes Aunts: Brenda SantosRuiz, Puncy Bennette Uncles: Dwight, Capel and Derek Bennette, Albert and Peter Henfield, Pedro SantosRuiz Mother-in-law: Julie Kemp Sisters-in-law: Monique Belony-Bain, Alexandrea Taylor, DeAndrea Treco, Sophie Holmes, Cynarra Holmes, LeKisha Eyma and Sharonna Richards Brothers-in-law: Terrance Richards, Antonio and Stephen Eyma, Reno and Fred Miller, Leonard Cumberbatch, Darren Treco, Ricardo Taylor, Dwayne Bain Nieces/Nephews: Jimmy, Champ, Shiloh, Nikita, Raven, Carlos, Juan, Julio, Juanita, LeNay, Eli, Cai, Shavasse, Tarj, Stephen Jr., Ricardo Jr. Kassidy, Anaiah, Addison, Ayden, Skylar, TJ and Danielle. Other Relatives and Friends: Mario Munnings, Kenrick McPhee, Maletie Etienne, Iris Guillaume, Lakeisha Albury, Keva Martin, Shantia Wallace, Monte Riley, Chef Farrington, Ashley Smith, Eugenia April Delancy Brown, Deshan Arnette, Timothy Knowles. Renal House Staff, Purity Bakery, Albury’s Pest Control, The Royal Bahamas Police Force Reservist Unit, Dorothy’s Kitchen, Sunburners, Stingrays and St. Barnabas. Special Thanks to “Dr. Locksley Munroe, Dr. Cyprian Strachan, Dr. Ricky Davis, Dr. Fox and Dr. Grant.”

Viewing will be held in the “Serenity Suite” at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Ltd., Robinson and Soldier Road on Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.