Funeral service for the late Reserve Police Inspector and Retired Police Sergeant of the Royal Bahamas Police Force Lynn Delores Brice-Armbrister age 65 years of Carmichael Road will be held on Saturday, September 2nd, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at Temple of Praise Ministries, #7 off Prince Charles Drive.

Officiating will Apostle Dr. Kevin Collie assisted by other ministers of the gospel. Interment will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery, Nassau Street.

Lynn is survived by her three daughters: Lakeisha McSweeney, Lynette Armbrister and Sherelle Hutcheson; grandson: Isaiah Smith; stepdaughters: Nicole Hutcheson and Sharmaine Hutcheson-Griffin; two brothers: Livingston Brice and Alfred Bain; six sisters: Mavis (Gregory) Sands, Arnette Watson, Mardrolee Bethell, Virginia Smith, Katie Brice and Patricia Knowles; best friend: Calvese (Reggie) Pennerman; nephews: Garath (Monique) Ryan, Colin II and Colin III Knowles, Wemsley Smith, Adrian (Tanicka) Sands; nieces: Anjanette (Copelin) Seymour, Shambula (Adrian) Pinder, Addie and Darlene Knowles, Richine Bethell, Karen Carroll & Janet Smith; cousins: Lillian (William) Wallace of Great Harbour Cay, Berry Island, Etta Feaste and Shirley Burrows; other cousins: Deborah Basden, Monique (Colin) McQuay, Valarie (Winston) Richards, Frank Dwayne Williams, Margaret Bethell, Lashann Coakley, Dion and Dena Feaste, Rodney, Ishmael and Jeffrey Lightbourne, Judith Blair, Erica Reckley, Carolyn Wright, Furrichia Watson and Patrice Winder-Rolle; original squad mates: Elaine Sands, Theresa Mortimer-Hanna, Hilda Gaitor, Judy Stubbs, and Winifred Williams; Numerous other relatives and friends including: Keith & Yvette McSweeney, Maxwell Armbrister, Larry Ferguson, Dr. Nicholas Fox, Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander QPM, Chief Superintendent Elvis Curtis and the staff of the Airport Division, Former Police Commissioner Ellison Greenslade QPM, Former Police Deputy Commissioner Marvin Dames, Bishop Hulan Hanna, Rev. Alice Collie, Rev. Sandra Walker, Dr. Nevillene Evans, Sylvia Lightbourne, Judith Demeritte, R.N., Donna Francis, Maxine Leary-Rolle, Almeta Brown, Lisa Armbrister, Linda Rolle, Garbrielle Mackey, Dotlyn Storr, Mary Mitchell, Glynnis Demeritte, Killy Heastie, Marilyn Thompson, Alex Henfield, Frankie Edmond, Michelet Meronard, Patricia Rolle, Andrew and Audrey Flowers, Andrew and Patrice Burrows, Peter and Superintendent Princess Scavella, Sgt. 3666 Tomas McIntosh, Jeff and Clarise Pinder, Shena Newton, Angela Stuart-McKenzie, Apostle Kevin Collie and the Temple of Praise Family, Bishop Wilshire Smith Sr. and family, Shennen Braynen and family, William and Catherine Percentie and family, The Robinson family, Fausteen Smith, Angie Willie Williams and family, Jaymee Gomez and family, Sharon Cover and family, Tara Gordon and family, Vernell Bevans and family, the Gomez family, family of the late Natalie Hutcheson and the Royal Bahamas Police Force family and others too numerous to mention.

The family wishes to apologize if your names were inadvertently omitted, and thanks you for your support and prayers.

Viewing will be held in the Serenity Suite of Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, Robinson and Soldier Roads on Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and again at the church on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until service time.