Resilience and reinvention

Whether you are on planet Earth or hovering far above it, it’s hard to escape the allure of The Bahamas, whose deepest blue and turquoise waters surround islands and cays in an almost hypnotic embrace.

Long before United States (US) astronaut Scott Kelly revealed his fascination with “the most beautiful place from space”, the archipelago was casting a mesmerizing spell with its natural beauty, inviting climate, and proximity to North America.

Over the years, this trifecta, along with an intentional focus on creating memorable visitor experiences, has undergirded a booming industry.

The international brand that the country has today as a desirable destination began to be shaped even before The Bahamas embarked on its intentional path to nationhood.

Promotion boards, which raised the profile of Nassau and Paradise Island, Grand Bahama and the Family Islands, were key conduits to the country’s elevated reputation in the global market.

These promotion boards have also given various hotel properties the profile that they need with prospective guests around the world.

The Nassau Paradise Island Promotion Board (NPIPB) has had an extraordinary impact on distinguishing the island’s evolving tourism offerings and hotel properties in particular.

Established in March 1970, by the then-Minister of Tourism and Telecommunications Clement T. Maynard, the board has operated as a robust public and private sector collaboration.

As it continues to work on behalf of its 18 member hotels – from mega resorts to boutique properties – the board’s impact and legacy are undeniable.

“Our mission is a simple one and this is to motivate travelers from all over the world to choose Nassau, Paradise Island, as a destination and, of course, our member property hotels, so it’s marketing and building awareness,” said Joy Jibrilu, appointed in August 2022 as the first Bahamian and first woman to serve as chief executive officer of the board.

“There was another principle that was included when the board was established and we are looking to return to that as well – training programs. That’s something that we really have put our mind to, to ensure that we live up to what our founding fathers saw as the vision for this great entity.”

In the early days of tourism, there was a high demand for service workers in entry-level positions like maids, servers and butlers, but with an expanded mandate and focus, skilled personnel are needed in many other key roles and senior administrative positions.

In a significant capacity-building move in June 2023, the NPIPB and its industry partners – the Cable Beach Resort Association and the Paradise Island Tourism Development Association – pledged $750,000 over five years for Hospitality Management and Tourism Studies students at University of The Bahamas.

The aim is to create a continuous pipeline of talent for the sector and support the next generation of students in tourism management.

Jibrilu, who has had a long and distinguished career in tourism, including serving as director general of tourism and director of investments in the Office of the Prime Minister, was mentored by NPIPB founding Chair George Myers. Myers passed away in February 2023.

Jibrilu hailed the illustrious hotelier and business magnate for his enduring impact on the board, the wider tourism industry, and a number of leading professionals.

A visionary, whose focus on the development of human capital was perhaps unparalleled, Myers was also instrumental in the founding of the Bahamas Hotel Association.

Both organizations have helped the tourism sector to flourish.

While the Ministry of Tourism (MOT) has strategically promoted The Islands of The Bahamas, the NPIPB has intensively marketed the diversified options for hotel stays.

Working in synergy with the MOT, the board’s strategies have been grounded in research, adapting to changing visitor motivations and leveraging each property’s key selling points.

Representing properties as diverse as Atlantis and Comfort Suites on Paradise Island, and Bayview Suites and the Graycliff property in Nassau, the board has been paying keen attention to market trends and pivoting nimbly when necessary.

Membership on the board, which represents 87 percent of all hotel properties in The Bahamas, is open to all hotels in Nassau and Paradise Island that have been licensed by the Bahamas Hotel Licensing Board.

With this focus on differentiated offerings, the board’s work is crucial to the resilience of the industry and the properties that it serves.

The impact is enduring, according to Jibrilu.

“The Ministry of Tourism rarely talks about the category of properties because they have to treat everybody equally, but we can actually showcase our member properties, what they offer, and get into the weeds of marketing them and so that is what is so important to these properties and their continued success,” she said.

“In addition, we support the major properties with their special events and I know most Bahamians have heard of ‘Battle for Atlantis’. They’ve heard of us hosting the ‘Today’ show or ‘The View’, but what they wouldn’t know is that these events are supported by the Nassau Paradise Island Promotion Board. So, any event that brings a spotlight to the destination in a positive way, we are there to help them bring those to fruition.”

These kinds of marketing efforts are crucial to reach visitors and potential visitors where they are and through the channels that they heavily consume.

One reference or visual of The Bahamas that catches the attention of a consumer can translate into visitor stays and ultimately revenue that helps to retain the buoyancy of the country’s economic engine.

The board reported that fourth quarter performance for 2022 exceeded 2019 and that all of the properties in its consortium had a strong first quarter of 2023. Bookings, particularly from group business, are already scheduled for well into 2024 and 2025.

New hotel properties in Nassau and Paradise Island, transitions in ownership and expanded infrastructure have not been the only factors directly impacting the attractiveness of The Bahamas; neither have increased airlift and expanding room inventory.

Other developments over the years have been just as crucial.

With the redevelopment of the now-Lynden Pindling International Airport in Nassau to become one of the most modern in the region, the benefits accrued to the board’s member properties.

The ease of travel – from US pre-clearance, to TSA pre-check and now quick check-ins – have made travel to and from The Bahamas seamless, giving the country an extraordinary advantage.

The launch of a new $300 million Nassau Cruise Port in Downtown Nassau in May 2023 was another transformative step in many respects and especially for the redevelopment of Downtown Nassau.

These kinds of innovations demonstrate the changes in preferred travel that visitors have come to expect which is much different than it was when The Bahamas upped the ante in the competitive world of tourism more than half a century ago.

“Originally, yes, people came here for sun, sand and sea,” Jibrilu said. “That was what drove them. They wanted to escape the cold in the winter season and that’s why 50 years ago, we were a winter, seasonal destination. But today’s traveler first of all feels it’s their right to travel and then when they travel, they want to live like a local. They want to experience the destination like a local, so culinary is a huge factor for people to travel [for] authentic experiences.

“All of this is what’s driving people to come; I have somewhere really nice to stay and I can enjoy the sea because that’s still important to me. Do you know we have more celebrity chefs on this island than anywhere else in the Caribbean?

“Then, you couple that with amazing Bahamian cuisine; it’s something for everyone. That’s exciting to people and all of this has changed the outlook for us and ensures that we continue to be relevant, exciting and that people want to visit.”

“When considering and deploying strategy, staying abreast of regional and international circumstances is just as vital as being able to evolve and shape a destination that is desirable to visitors from all walks of life.”

NPIPB leaders and board members acknowledged this early on, especially when dealing with factors like economic shocks, weather-related calamities and, more recently, an infectious disease pandemic.

Jibrilu, who, at the time of giving this interview, was keeping a close eye on a threatening weather system, acknowledged that they can ill-afford to be caught off guard.

The board is already deeply considering a possible recession in the US and how that could impact The Bahamas, travel and tourism.

“You can’t let your guard down, ever,” Jibrilu said.

“We’ve all been mindful of all that talk about a potential recession in the United States at the end of this year, so, of course, we’re all watching that, so that our hotels, too, can begin to plan.

“How will that impact occupancy? How will that impact average daily rates? It just goes back to the point that I’ve made, preparation, homework always being done and keeping your eye focused on what needs to happen.”

Whether internal or external, a part of that focus requires ensuring that the level of service and the consistency in providing top-notch, memorable experiences are the imperatives.

For that, the message remains that tourism is everyone’s business, not just those who work on the front lines of promoting and marketing the destination.

