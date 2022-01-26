Respect us

On the night of the September 16 general election last year, as it became clear (not surprisingly) that the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) had won the vote by a large margin of seats, we penned these words in an article titled, “Lessons from the loss”, that ran the following day:

“We hope that (PLP Leader Philip) Davis understands the lessons of the loss that his party suffered in 2017, and that he understands the lessons of the loss suffered by (Dr. Hubert) Minnis and the FNM yesterday.

“He must understand that while he and his party have secured an impressive victory, notwithstanding the fact that many Bahamians were not ‘feeling’ him, the vote yesterday was not widely a show of love and admiration for Davis and the PLP. Bahamians want and deserve a government that listens to them and respects them as partners in building a better Bahamas.”

A few days later, our colleague, Sharon Turner, writing in Perspective in The Nassau Guardian, urged the Davis administration to “respect the people”.

In that article, titled, “Do the right thing,” she observed, “At the apex of the administration’s governance must be respect for the Bahamian people.

“…Respect for the people is shown by being welcoming of constructive opposing views, being a guardian of lawful free speech and expression, and being open to the voice of marginalized groups whose seat at the table is often more of a cliché than a reality. Governing in the interest of all Bahamians, as Davis pledges to do, requires tangible moves toward unifying the country.”

Last week in this column, under the headline, “Optics matter”, we explored the ways in which the months-old Davis administration was disregarding the views of well-meaning Bahamians, and how a certain tone-deafness was creeping in.

We examined how displays of arrogance and unforced errors have a way of growing into a wave of discontentment on the part of the electorate, and triggering the wasteful depletion from an administration’s goodwill bank.

We did not intend to revisit this matter this week, but were moved to do so after hearing the prime minister’s dismissive, condescending and out-of-touch response to the widespread criticism and questions raised over the large Bahamian delegation selected for the World Expo 2020 in Dubai.

It’s as if Davis tore a page out of the Minnis playbook when he addressed reporters seeking his reaction to the uproar that had erupted.

Scenes from Bahamas National Day festivities at Expo 2020 in Dubai on Monday, Jan. 17. Photos: OPM Communications

“I just call it political mischief,” he said of the criticism over the trip.

“And you would expect political mischief in these times, particularly when we are doing good.

“As the anecdote goes now, dogs ain’t going to bark at a parked car. This government is moving and, so, I expect to get barks.”

This dismissiveness on the prime minister’s part was inappropriate and unfortunate.

He was insulting and disrespectful — a throwback to the manner in which former Prime Minister Minnis often reacted to anyone seeking accountability and questioning his government’s decision making.

If Davis intends to accuse anyone opposing or questioning his administration’s actions of engaging in “political mischief”, then we say he should expect to soon lose the trust and patience of the Bahamian people.

As noted by Turner in her column this past Monday, “The trust of the citizenry is what gives an administration its legitimacy in a democracy, and is key to successful governance.”

Views

Davis and the PLP administration ought to tread carefully in the approach they take in addressing the concerns of the citizenry.

To start off with, the party, though garnering 52 percent of all votes cast last September and winning 32 seats in the House of Assembly, only got the support of 34 percent of all registered voters, as voter turnout at 65 percent was historically low; that’s hardly a mandate.

While they must govern for all, failing to enjoy the support of the majority of Bahamians of voting age means the Davis administration must try even harder to prove itself worthy of the trust reposed in the PLP.

We won’t go into any great details once again about the concerns and questions raised about the Dubai trip, but the “barking” that the prime minister referenced came from all quarters, including from prominent voices in the Bahamian cultural community, who have spent decades building our country’s cultural brand, even as the cultural fraternity was often left on the back burner.

Is it the view of the prime minister that Philip Burrows, a highly respected Bahamian cultural enthusiast, was “barking” at a moving car when he expressed, “It seems obvious that there could not have been a proper vetting process but that performers (who represented The Bahamas in Dubai) were either chosen by reputation or possibly who they knew on the committee”?

Is it his view that cultural advocate Pamela Burnside was up to “political mischief” when she posted about being “totally flabbergasted, upset, and embarrassed for my beloved country to see that they have sent a mostly totally inappropriate delegation to the Dubai Expo to ‘represent’ whilst disrespecting the culture of the host country”?

Is it his view that concerns raised by Bahamians like Wilfred Burrows III, who lives in Dubai, were also political?

Speaking of the Bahamas Day celebrations in Dubai, Burrows opined, “While there were a few great moments, this was poorly planned and executed. The Free National Movement (FNM) and the PLP governments are equally to blame as they gave this no due care and attention and haphazardly slapped something together on the people’s dime.”

Was it Davis’ view that the observations made on editorial pages like those of The Nassau Guardian were political? We remember well how Minnis insulted us and the Bahamian people in a similar fashion. That is why he was banished to the ash heap of political history.

Many other Bahamians, some who support the official opposition party, some who support other political parties and many who have no political leanings whatsoever have also leveled criticism against the government over the recent trip.

Very legitimate questions were raised, including questions surrounding how the delegation was selected. Particularly controversial was a decision not to take the National Youth Choir, but to have gospel choir Shaback, which is headed by the PM’s press secretary Clint Watson, participate in the cultural event on our country’s behalf. Other members of Watson’s family were also a part of the delegation, which raised eyebrows among some.

Even if the prime minister disagreed with such views, he ought to have demonstrated that he is at least willing to listen, not wallow in self-delusion.

Throwback

It is not a given that criticism and questions from the FNM are merely mischief-making. The official opposition plays an important role in governing by helping to ensure accountability.

A statement released by the Office of the Prime Minister obviously seeking to quiet the controversy did reveal that the government had allocated $1 million for The Bahamas’ participation in the World Expo, and that the delegation had been cut down.

The government also released a well-produced video showing Prime Minister Davis and other members of the delegation in Dubai at work.

But the positive impact of it was minimized by the PM’s dismissiveness, and disrespect.

A more acceptable and appropriate reaction to the criticism for the prime minister would have been a humbled acknowledgement of the concerns raised, a commitment to examine the delegation selection process, an explanation on whether any favoritism was involved in Watson and his relatives being a part of the delegation, and a recognition that, moving ahead, the decision making on such matters would be improved.

In responding to concerns, Davis did not need to insult the cultural artists who were a part of the delegation; indeed, he did not, but he also did not need to insult those who did not make up the delegation, and other Bahamians critical of the decision making associated with our presence at the expo.

But what we instead got was more of the same — a throwback to the style of governance and level of responsiveness that so infuriated many in the electorate.

We are now moving beyond the Dubai experience.

In pointing to the prime minister’s handling of the matter, we do so not to denigrate the more than 100 individuals who made up the delegation — many of whom were serious and professional in taking our cultural expressions to the world.

Rather, we do so to highlight a broader point about being answerable to the people and avoiding the tendency to become intoxicated by power. This intoxication feeds damning perceptions and erodes governmental and political gains.

Many of us believe we have so far seen in word and deed a new kind of prime minister than the one we said good riddance to a few months back but, if Davis is not careful, he risks losing the already limited goodwill he had upon assuming office.

We have all seen that movie before — “The arrogance of power”. We already know how it ends.