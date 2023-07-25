Restaurant Fest, a ‘delicious’ culinary experience

Grand Bahama Island Restaurant Fest will return for the second year in August, with the event highlighting the start of lobster season as participating restaurants feature freshly caught lobster dishes in addition to other fresh seafood, Bahamian classics and internationally inspired options.

Hosted by the Grand Bahama Island Tourism Board (GBITB), the event will run throughout August, an expansion of last year’s event, which ran for only two weeks.

To date, more than a dozen local restaurants have committed to whet the palate of food lovers.

They include: The Brass Helmet, Pisces Seafood Haven & Pizzeria, Sabor’s Restaurant, Off the Deep Edge, Flying Fish GastroBar, Green Gamut, The Stoned Crab, Oceans Blue, Zorba’s Restaurant, Upstairs on the Bay, Portobello’s Restaurant, and the Margarita Villa Sand Bar.

According to organizers, each restaurant will offer a prix fixe menu inclusive of an appetizer, entrée, and dessert. The lobster menu offerings will include curried rock lobster tail with cilantro coconut cream and ginger, minced lobster, cracked lobster, and lobster fritters, among a selection of other flavorful options.

“There is no shortage of diverse, authentic, and unique cuisine on Grand Bahama,” said GBIPB Acting Chairman Ian Rolle.

“Grand Bahama diners can enjoy a wide range of Bahamian, international, fine dining or casual beachfront options. Not to mention, Grand Bahama has some exceptionally talented and world-class chefs.”

Rolle said it is hoped Restaurant Fest will allow local restaurants to get creative and flex their culinary expertise, while also making it as easy as possible for visitors and residents to try something new.

“There is so much to see, do, experience and eat on Grand Bahama Island,” said Meshell Britton, Grand Bahama Island Restaurant Fest committee member.

“You can enjoy a different restaurant, a different culinary experience, every single day of the week, and we are excited to showcase the exceptional talents of Grand Bahama chefs during the event.”

Josene Brockbank, committee member, added, “Food is such an important component of our culture. We celebrate with food. We welcome visitors into our homes with food.

“We show love and appreciation with food. We are excited to allow residents and visitors a chance to come together, relax and truly enjoy the spirit of the island through the exceptional dishes that the chefs are bringing to the table during the event.”

Off the Deep Edge Restaurant & Bar is on the lineup for the first time and Managing Director Louis Alleyne said they are prepared to give diners a “food tour” with a number of tasty delights on the menu.

“The restaurant opened in 2018 and this is our first time being a part of the Restaurant Fest,” Alleyne said.

“We are excited to present an amazing menu, which will include a number of savory plates, including curry lobster. Our main objective is to give our patrons an experience, not just food.”

Alleyne said Off the Deep Edge is a family-oriented, adult atmosphere.

“It is a restaurant that happens to have a bar,” he said.

Another first-time participant is The Stoned Crab.

Proprietor Olivia Pages said staff is excited to showcase the menu and give diners a “lobsterful” experience.

“We are happy to participate with The Stoned Crab Restaurant and give diners that extra flavor,” she said.

Executive Chef at Sabor at Pelican Bay Emmanuel Smith said last year, due to a transitioning period, he and the team were unable to participate in the Fest.

“Just coming out of COVID and everything,” said Smith. “But this year, we are excited about being a part of the month-long event, offering our lobster/seafood-based menu to our diners.”

The complete lineup and menu will be announced on the Visit Grand Bahama Island social media pages during the week of July 24.