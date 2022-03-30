Restoring our city

The state of the City of Nassau, in particular the eastern side of Bay Street and some side streets, is a source of embarrassment for many Bahamians, but an objective overview of the area reveals that while some parts are in urgent need of demolition and upgrade, all is not lost and enormous potential exists.

Whether stakeholders have the will to do what needs to be done to effect the long-promised revitalization of the historic city is another thing entirely.

Over many years, successive administrations have pledged to take action to transform the area while preserving the city’s charm.



Portions of Downtown Nassau, particularly along East Bay Street, have derelict buildings that need to be demolished as a part of a real effort to rejuvenate the historic city.

Photos: Torrell Glinton

There have been legislative changes.

The Antiquities, Monuments and Museum Act, enacted more than 20 years ago, made provision for duty-free importation of materials required to repair and preserve historic buildings and made their owners eligible for real property tax concessions for 20 years.

The City of Nassau Revitalization Act, first enacted in 2008, extended duty and real property tax concessions for the upkeep and repair of all buildings, commercial and residential, in the city. But these acts, and the creation of Arawak Port to remove industrial shipping from the heart of the city in 2011, have proven insufficient to stimulate meaningful redevelopment of Nassau.

The Davis administration has vowed to prioritize the city’s rejuvenation.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper recently warned property and business owners that the government will enforce and, in some cases, strengthen laws to deal with the depressed state of the downtown area, explaining to them that while the first course of action is diplomacy, legislation already exists that could force property owners to comply.

“There is no chance that we allow the status quo to remain,” Cooper said.

“Always, we will try to work together to move our nation forward. But governments have a responsibility to act in the national interest, even if that is not to the liking of a few.”

And Attorney General Ryan Pinder said the government hopes to bring legislation to Parliament by the fall that creates a statutory body that is a public-private partnership (PPP) to govern Downtown Nassau.

The government also hopes to amend other legislation that will cause structural and cosmetic changes to happen to downtown, including amendments that could begin the transformation of Nassau into a living city.

Ed Fields, director of the Downtown Nassau Partnership (DNP), told National Review that the orderly management of Downtown Nassau is key.

“I have to have hope in the sense that I believe that based on the hastened response that I’ve seen from this government that we’re going to see some things in place that will really serve to create that orderly environment,” Fields said.

While many only see complete gloom and doom when they pass through the City of Nassau, he spoke of the need for a balanced view.

Fields, who grew up in the city, added, “There needs to be just a commitment to everyone doing their part. It’s private sector and public sector, but to be honest with you, I feel really confident that with the DPM, the AG and the minister of works leading the charge, the government is really committed to taking action.

“One of the first actions I think you’re going to see happen is the remediation of derelict buildings, which will all of a sudden change people’s attitudes toward [the city] because the reality is they won’t be there. Then it will be things like paving the streets, police presence, which is improving, but we also have to enhance it.”

ZONES

When most of us talk about downtown, we tend to see only Bay Street. A drive through the city with an objective lens, reveals great potential and still a great deal of charm.

If we dissect the city, we get a better picture of the work that needs to be done by both public and private sectors.

Zone 1 – Chippingham Road to Nassau Street. This area includes Botanical Gardens, Fort Charlotte, Clifford Park and Western Esplanade. Plans have been drawn up and presented to successive governments for transformation of the area.

We are hopeful that we will see some movement in time for the 50th anniversary of independence next year. The entire area is publicly-owned land and hence, within the government’s power to effect change. We believe we will see that change over the next several years.

Zone 2 — Nassau Street to East Street. This is the heart of the historic district, and it is full of architectural gems, historic churches and grave sites, our parliamentary and judicial center and for the most part, there is very little dereliction.

There is, however, a great deal of sustained maintenance required. This zone includes the new Pointe development, the Nassau Cruise port scheduled to be completed in 2023, and the new US Embassy at East and Shirley streets.

Government House, presently under renovation, Southern Recreation Grounds, the Market Street City Markets property, the General Post Office property, Princess Margret Hospital, Fort Fincastle, the Water Tower, Sixty-Six Steps and Police Headquarters all combined make up a vast number of public holdings.

What is done with respect to these holdings will have a mammoth impact on the City of Nassau.

In addition, Nassau Cruise Port, which is undergoing a $300 million redevelopment, will dramatically impact Woodes Rogers Wharf and the side streets that abut it.

The length of Shirley Street in Zone 2 is in fairly good shape though the Rodney E. Bain Building has to be considered for either demolition or refurbishment.

West Hill Street, bordered by Graycliff to the East and The National Art Gallery to the west, is already vibrant with its commercial offerings.

Queen Street, which many of us do not get to see as it is closed off as a result of the US Embassy at its current location, is truly a peek into the past with its well-kept residences.

The side streets of George Street, Market Street, King Street, Trinity Place, Frederick Street, Charlotte Street, Parliament Street, Victoria Avenue and even Elizabeth Avenue (leading to Fort Fincastle) all have the potential of being “charming”. Just look and you will see the potential. And it won’t require much.

Proper heritage signage for street names and points of interests, along with well-kept sidewalks, garbage collection and appropriately applied landscaping would make all the difference in the world.

Zone 3 — East of East Street. Bring in the bulldozer, especially east of Elizabeth Avenue. There are some buildings that just require a sprucing up, but regretfully, many require eradication from the landscape.

The area now speaks to decay and is in no way inspirational to those who would wish to consider any sort of enterprise.

If it is cleansed of the blight, new investment will come, as the immediate environs will not be one of despair but of hope – hope that will lend to greenfield locations being transformed to residential complexes, which in turn will give rise to small businesses that service the residents.

This is a very rudimentary overview and we are certain we did not cover every aspect of what is required to bring downtown back to life, but it at least gives a balanced approach to the state of our city and what needs to be done to transform it into a place we can all view with great pride.

What is also required is the updating of the Penal Code so as to discourage illicit activity, bolster safety and security and diminish anti-social behaviors.

The DNP has been pushing for these upgrades for a very long time.

Some stakeholders are of the view that with the DPM championing the cause, and committed to completing the task at hand, the long-awaited transformation will finally materialize.