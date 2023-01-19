Ret. Justice, Roger Keith Gomez Sr. aged 73 of West Bay Street, Delaporte Point, died at his residence on Monday, 9th January, 2023.

He is survived by his Wife: Gloria Gomez; Daughter: Michelle Gomez-Nabbie; Sons: Roger Jr. and Ricardo Gomez Sr.; Grandchildren: Israel, Ricardo Jr., Nathaniel, Ricky, Isis, and Richard Gomez, Nicholas Nabbie, Robert & Emmanuel Gomez; Sisters: Anita Roberts and Veronica Gomez; Brothers: His Grace Archbishop Drexel W., Anthony, and Dr. Perry M. Gomez; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.