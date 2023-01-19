Obituaries
Ret. Justice, Roger Keith Gomez Sr.
Ret. Justice, Roger Keith Gomez Sr. aged 73 of West Bay Street, Delaporte Point, died at his residence on Monday, 9th January, 2023.
He is survived by his Wife: Gloria Gomez; Daughter: Michelle Gomez-Nabbie; Sons: Roger Jr. and Ricardo Gomez Sr.; Grandchildren: Israel, Ricardo Jr., Nathaniel, Ricky, Isis, and Richard Gomez, Nicholas Nabbie, Robert & Emmanuel Gomez; Sisters: Anita Roberts and Veronica Gomez; Brothers: His Grace Archbishop Drexel W., Anthony, and Dr. Perry M. Gomez; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.