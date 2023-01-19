Obituaries

Ret. Justice, Roger Keith Gomez Sr.

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email January 19, 2023
0 138 Less than a minute

Ret. Justice, Roger Keith Gomez Sr. aged 73 of West Bay Street, Delaporte Point, died at his residence on Monday, 9th January, 2023.

He is survived by his Wife: Gloria Gomez; Daughter: Michelle Gomez-Nabbie; Sons: Roger Jr. and Ricardo Gomez Sr.; Grandchildren: Israel, Ricardo Jr., Nathaniel, Ricky, Isis, and Richard Gomez, Nicholas Nabbie, Robert & Emmanuel Gomez; Sisters: Anita Roberts and Veronica Gomez; Brothers: His Grace Archbishop Drexel W., Anthony, and Dr. Perry M. Gomez; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email January 19, 2023
0 138 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Related Articles

Benson W. Knowles

January 19, 2023

Albertha Theresa Roberts (née Kelly)

January 19, 2023

Viola Alecia Rahming

January 19, 2023

Deacon Raymond James Forbes

January 19, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button