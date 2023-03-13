Retailers fire back at Halkitis

Vice President of the Bahamas Petroleum Retailers Association Vasco Bastian yesterday expressed deep disappointment in Minister of Economic Affairs Michael Halkitis’ response to the cries of the retailers for a margin adjustment, stating that Halkitis clearly has some kind of a problem with the group of Bahamian businesspeople.

Speaking in the Senate last Thursday, Halkitis said the government is not prepared to entertain any increase in margins for petroleum retailers if it means the price of gas at the pump will increase and appealed to the association to talk with the government.

Speaking with The Nassau Guardian yesterday, Bastian said, “I ask the minister of economic affairs, Mr. Michael Halkitis, I ask him if he could reconsider his position that he has taken in regards to the gas station operators and owners throughout the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.

“I ask Mr. Halkitis if we could also switch roles. Let me become the minister of economic affairs for six months and he come and he owns and operates a gas station in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.

“I’m very, very disappointed in the minister for economic affairs, Michael Halkitis, who is my friend and who I have looked up to and admired from an economic and political view for the last 30 years.

“Why [does he have] a dislike for people who own and operate gas stations? I’m very, very disappointed and I ask that God will see, will look into his heart and ask him to change his position.

“I know him to be a good, God-fearing, decent man. But I ask if God can intervene in the heart of Michael Halkitis and if he can just reconsider. Just think about it. If he needs to spend some time meditating, I ask him, please, Mr. Halkitis, don’t do this to Bahamians.

“Don’t do this to business owners and investors in this economy. We’re not asking for anything unreasonable. I believe in him. I encouraged people to vote for Michael Halkitis when he was the member of Parliament for Golden Isles. He’s a friend. He’s not my enemy and he’s not the enemy of the petroleum dealers. Why does he have this dislike and disregard for petroleum dealers? What have we done him?

“And if we have done something to him, we are unaware of, I want to apologize to him on behalf of all gas station operators in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas; I want to apologize if we have done something to offend him. But it cannot be that he can take such a position against us.”

Asked previously what permanent help for retailers would look like, Bastian said, “We are looking at the margin increases and looking at the overall model. Convert it from a margin increase to a percentage and we don’t ever have to come back to the government.”

The Nassau Guardian reported last week that members of the association had an emergency meeting on Wednesday and reached agreement on action they will take in response to the non-response by the government to their request for a change in the margin, which dictates the level of profits they earn.

Halkitis responded in the Senate, saying, “It’s a difficult environment for everyone. The environment is improving, but I’m sure they would say and they would concede that the government has not been deaf to their pleadings and that we have not been inactive.

“But on this point, giving a margin increase, that will lead to an immediate and direct cost of gasoline, there is no other way to say it, no way to dance around it, the government of The Bahamas is not prepared to do it.”

But Bastian believes there is a way all concerned can win.

Asked what’s next for the retailers, he said, “We will have to do what we have to do. We don’t want to strike. We don’t want to strike. We don’t want to inconvenience the Bahamian people.

“That’s why we’ve been trying for the last 15 months to work with this government, to work with Mr. Halkitis. Come on, man. Help us. We’re not asking for the whole cow; the cow is already dead. We weren’t even asking for the whole cow before it died. We were asking for little of the meat from the cow before it died.”

He also said, “Let the chips fall where they may. That’s the only thing I can say with regards to what’s next for us.”

Bastian claimed both the prime minister and Financial Secretary Simon Wilson are prepared to adjust the model that dictates retailers’ profits, but Halkitis is holding everything up.

He said the association is prepared to meet.

“We are trying to get a meeting with the government from last December. … I’ve reached out to different ministers to seek an audience with the government again,” Bastian said.

“I’ve spoken with a few persons to try and get an audience. All we ask is for the minister to meet with [retailers] and finalize [changes].

“They put a position to us, we put a position to them, and let’s shake hands. Let’s ‘kum ba yah’ together. There’s no need for any level of animosity. We are all Bahamians. We are investors in this economy. Let us work together for the benefit of all.”

Retailers and wholesalers currently split an 88 cent add-on to the landed cost of fuel – that’s 54 cents for retailers and 34 cents for wholesalers – but there are also add-ons that the government gets.

So, for example, if the landed cost of gasoline is $3.56, there is a 34 cent add-on for the wholesaler, a 54 cent add-on for the retailer, 56 cent value-added tax, $1.15 customs duty and a one cent charge (that’s $1.72 total for the government).

This brings the grand total for a gallon of gasoline in this scenario to $6.16.