Retired Boxers Hall of Fame Awards rescheduled

The Retired Boxers Association inaugural Hall of Fame Awards program that was originally scheduled for this coming Sunday, September 18 has been postponed and will now take place at a date to be announced in late October.

It was set to be held at the JCN Broadcast Center on University Drive in New Providence. However, plans are being made to hold the event in late October at the same venue.

A representative for the organization said that the event was put off because of circumstances beyond the control of the organizers.

The association is set to induct Oswald “Elisha Obed” Ferguson, Gomeo Brennen, William “Yama Bahama” Butler Jr., Ray Minus Sr., Nathaniel “Nat” Knowles, Garvin “Garry” Davis, Charlie Major Sr., Kirkwood “Baby Boy” Rolle, Leonard “Boston Blackie” Miller, Bertram “Bert Perry” Perigord, Wilfred Coakley Jr., Wilfred “Battling” Douglas, Clifford “Sugar Cliff” Francis and Andre Seymour into the Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

They will also recognize Taureano Johnson, Ray Minus Jr., George “Boo” Wilmore, Everette Jackson, L. Garth Wright, Paul Thompson, Gladstone Thurston, Chris Malakius, Roger Kelty, Charlie Major Sr., Wilfred Coakley Jr., Frederick Sturrup and Valentino Knowles for their outstanding contribution to amateur and professional boxing.

The association is a non-profit organization with former Bahamian Cruiserweight Champion and former Chairman of the Bahamas Boxing Commission (BBC) Pat “The Centreville Assassin” Strachan as the chairman. Wellington Miller is the vice chairman, Sturrup is a director and Janet Munroe serves as the organization’s first secretary.