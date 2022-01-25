Retired boxers organization formed

Retired boxers in the country have come together in the formation of the Bahamas Retired Boxers Association as a non-profit organization.

Former Bahamian Cruiserweight Champion and former Chairman of the Bahamas Boxing Commission (BBC) Pat ‘The Centreville Assassin’ Strachan is the lead protagonist behind the formation of the sports body.

Strachan serves as the chairman of the association, former Bahamas Olympic Committee (BOC) President and former Amateur Boxing Federation of The Bahamas President Wellington Miller is the vice chairman, and Fred Sturrup, who is a co-founder of of the Amateur Boxing Federation of The Bahamas and former chairman of the Bahamas Boxing Commission (BBC) is a director. Janet Munroe will serve as the organization’s first secretary.

According to its article of registration, the organization is being established to assist retired professional boxers, especially those suffering from alcohol and substance abuse problems, homelessness and effects of pugilistic dementia, in the transition from their glory days in the ring to a dignified retirement; to build to identify and build resources that are available and accessible to retired professional boxers; to assist those retired personnel from the sport of boxing who are in critical need of financial assistance; and to provide financial counseling and financial management services among other goals and directives.

The body is also being formed to provide supportive services to retired boxers and other personnel involved in the sport of boxing who are senior citizens, including assistance with housing, transportation, medical bills and personal business; to organize activities to assist disadvantaged youth inclusive of supporting existing programs and gyms, summer boxing camps, academic enrichment programs and mentoring; to host seminars speaking to youth about education, substance abuse, consequences and decision making; to act with honesty, trust and openness and deliver on commitments, acting within the spirit of agreements, contracts and the law, stating that their intentions and actions will be transparent and above reproach; to acquire, purchase and otherwise obtain the use of lands, buildings, tenements, or property to erect structures, buildings and storage facilities such as may be deemed by the organization likely to advance or benefit either directly or indirectly the interests of the organization; to manage, improve and maintain all or any part of the lands, buildings, tenements and any property of the organization, and to demise, underlet, exchange, sell or otherwise deal with and dispose of the same, either together or in portions, for such considerations as the executive board deems fit; and to obtain, hold or renew such licenses, leases, agreements, contracts and permits as are required or may be used by or for the benefit of the organization.

Furthermore, the association intends to take care of the sick and disabled retired boxers who may be in distress, by means of contribution within its means and to the best of the association’s ability; take an active interest in the administration of all the laws of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas that affect the sport of boxing; obtain volunteers to assist with the daily operations; acquire funding from local donors, both corporate and individuals, and utilize those funds efficiently; and create a local movement and a sense of compassionate urgency, to encourage better government programs and to inspire individuals to take action.

Future plans for 2022 include a photo exhibition of Bahamian boxing champions, trainers, promoters and special events in the country’s local boxing history, and the creation of the inaugural Bahamas Retired Boxers Association Awards and Hall of Fame. The program will recognize and honor excellence in the sport of boxing and, as mentioned, create a hall of fame. The association proposes to make this an annual event.