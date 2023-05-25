FULL MILITARY FUNERAL

Funeral service for the late Retired Captain of the Royal Bahamas Defense Force Samuel Tony “Buck” Evans age 64 years of #361 Prince Charles Drive will be held on Thursday, June 1st, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Hillview Seventh Day Adventist Church, Tonique Williams Darling Highway, New Providence, The Bahamas. Officiating will be Pastor Dr. Peter Joseph assisted by other ministers of the gospel. Cremation will follow.

Left to cherish his memories: His loving wife: Margo “Ginger” Evans; Mother-in-Law: Albertha Wilkinson; Son: Antoine Evans; Daughters: Tonice Evans of Deerfield Beach Florida, Jade (Bruce) Young, Ashley (Cruz) Caroll; God Children: Xaviera Roach, Ieasha Rolle, Inecia Rolle, Terrence Wilkinson Jr.; Adopted sons/daughters: Greg Varence, Omar Watson, Travis Williamson, Skye Seymour, Shania Parkinson, Asia Davis, Petty Officer Tanera North, Lt. Commander Samantha Hart, Chief Petty Officer Charlotte Ahwah, Chief Petty Officer Carla Cummings, Chief Petty Officer Shantell McCartney, Charleese Dean, Annemarie Wilson; Grand-Children: Jamarion Pierre and Tennille Varence of Deerfield Beach Florida, Kayvon Evans, Alaina and Aria Carroll, Dominique Moss, Jo’hiry Wilkinson, Noah Carter McPhee; Brothers: Phillip Rolle, Pastor John (Casandra), Minister Edward (Joanne), Freddie (Prenell), and Eric (Yolanda) Evans, Ishmael (Barbara) Wesley Rolle; Sisters: Pastor Judy Bethel of Freeport, Grand Bahama, Minister Gracie (Carl) Knowles, Anna Morley Robinson of Deerfield Beach, Florida, Elizabeth (Denham) Stennett of Florida, Olive Evans-Palacious, Gladys Evans Johnson, Frankiemae Evans, Estella (Gregory) Thompson, Lorina (Paul) Pennerman of New York City, Christine Major Evans; Brothers and Sister-in-Law: Robert Young, Clyde (Ruthmae), Terrence (Caron), Marcel (Sandra), Brenda, Italia, Angela Wilkinson, Robynn Davis, Pam Storr, Audrey (Tyrone) North, Edrean (Norman) Ohara of Stephens Georgia; Adopted Brothers and Sisters: Muriel Almonard, Katherina Huyler-Wells, Quintin Longley, Gloria, Neville, Samuel, John Huyler, Lawrence Lloyd, Minister Christopher Huyler Roberts; Uncle: Dr. Joseph (Ethel) Evans; Aunt: Sheva Rolle; Nephew/Nieces: Sergeant John (Fanshawn) Evans Jr. (RBPF), Nikita, Samantha, Jasmine, and Jonesha, Thelma, Vernon (Cavelle), Kennon (Johniqua), Leshawn (Kinalesha), Ryan, Shakeel, Raven, Tashell, Giovannah, Travis, Eric Jr. Jania, Peebody, Branden, Rudy, Melanie, Raymond, Carla, Garvin Evans, Adrian (Tatianna), Andre (Yvonne), and Anastacia Fox, Lonna Bethel Asst. Port Controller, Port Dept., Tamar (Deon) Rolle, Latia (Othniel) Duncombe -Director General Ministry of Tourism, Malekah Bowe, Jonathan Edwards, Carlton Knowles Jr. , Jermaine (Geraldine), Kimberly and Michael Taylor, Darrel (Lisa) Miller, Jerard Palacious, Donovan (Lindsay) and Ajariah Thompson, Shanice (Dr. Charles Jeremy), Racquel (Trevor), Michael and Shelique Johnson, DeAndra Cornish, Destiny, Shakina, Bernard, Mandero, Joshua Pennerman, Cachereal Sweeting, Terrence (Janet) and Gregory (Cindy) Storr, Caro, Taverous, Rashad Munroe, Tess Douglas, Kim Lopez, Leanna Dean, Sub-Lieutenant Reynaldo, Kano, Cheyenne, Clydina, Tania Wilkinson, Peash Stubbs, Chino Carter, Berlin and Takura Oliver, Tamali North, Shantol (Shavargo) Burrows, Daishanell Ferguson, Kimora Williams, Sheniquea Laing, Lanny Lopez, Geraldine Dalton and entire Stephens Georgia Family, Karyn (Christopher) Powell and Family of Atlanta Georgia; Numerous Grandnieces and Grandnephews: Constable Clifton Bowe (K9 Unit RBPF), Diamond and Isreal Bowe, Tre` and Zion Duncombe, Jonique Edwards, Johniqua, J’Adore, Sandreo, Juan’yae, Jarad Evans Jr., Sani Wallace, Aiden, Aaron, and Adrian Arnette Jr., Ava, Abigail, Ahron, and Andre Fox Jr, Jayla and Reno Johnson, Malique, Alisa, Jermaine Taylor Jr., Ashia, Angel, and Alasha Thompson, O’Neil, Jermayar, Kylie, Janay, Treven, Tyreke, Trelle Johnson, Kendrick, Alexandria, Isaiah, Kenya, Krystal, Leshawn Jr., Kaiden Evans; Cousins: Veronica Pennerman, Shaniska & Vanessa Cunningham, Hester Ingraham, Kenva Thompson, Dr. Leo, Delores, Daania, Kennedy, Ronald, Sydnease, Sidney Jr., Carnisha Rolle, Sylvia (John), Nicolette Rease, Janet (Joe) and Colean Wallace, Vanda (Quincy) Pinder, Anthony and Beecham Coakley, Frank Jr., Crystal and Jared Davis, Marion Pennerman -Taylor, Clarice (Jermaine), Monique, Charles Clarke, Tiffany, Owen, Patrick Jr., Kevin (Kayla) Mcphee, Naquel Outten, Anthony and Jamie Symonette, Lynette and Jeffrey Taylor, Shayvonne Johnson, Inspector Darron, Marvin, Everette Jr., Shakeira Pennerman, Kendra, Tonya, and Anthonious Adderley, Marcus and Brian (Patrice) Evans, Tara Dames, Ricardo, Wenzel King, Roland, Violet, Daphne, Christine Evans, Cecelia, Moncur, Ethel Sands, Albertha Williams, Welrie-Mae Bazil (Pitty), Rev Eula (Boca Raton, Florida), and a host of other relatives; Close Friends and other Relatives: All Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren of Albertha Wilkinson, Dawn Stubbs, Joe Joseph, and all Dunmore Street Family, Deborah Foulkes, Commodore Raymond (Freddy) King, Deputy Commodore Sean (Dianne) Pinder, and all Officers and Ratings of the Royal Bahamas Defense Force. All Royal Bahamas Defense Force Retiree’s. Retired Commodore Clifford “Butch” Scavella, Lt. Commander Kenneth Forbes, Retired Captain Whitfield Neely, Retired Force Chief Petty Officer Rowena Rolle, Petty Officer Royette Woodside, Able Woman Marine Kisty Fox, Leading Woman Marine Simone Mackey, Chief Petty Officer Chryshann Percentie, Able Woman Marine Andreika Hanna Brown, Retired Chief Petty Officer Eudene Brown, Retired Captain Warren Bain, Captain Michael Simmons, Retired Commander Michael Saunders, Commander Clarence Dean, Retired Force Chief Petty Officer Ralph Mckinney, Force Chief Petty Officer Remone Storr, Force Chief Petty Officer Maryann Fowler, Able Woman Marine Diandra Pyfrom, Petty Officer Eric Rolle, Able Seaman Michael Ferguson, Able Seaman Raynold Culmer, Leading Mechanic Joshua Taylor, Marine Mechanic Justin Symonette, Captain Harvey Sweeting, Captain Glen Bain, Tyrone Curry Keith McSweeny and the entire Restview Memorial Family, Chef Emmanuel Gibson and all staff and Manuelo’s, Coral Young and Family, Bruce and Inza Young and Family, Freddy Rolle and Family, Brian and Jemma Roach, Angela Bain, Anneesheia and Jackie Williams and Family, Jonnique Pratt and Family, Kristoff Davis, Kivarlo Smith, Sandy Campbell, Kristie Charlton Juliana and Eldrica Rolle and Family, Terry, Wilfred, Brittany Bain, Krystal (Ian) Symonettte, Darnell, Lorraine, Gilbert Davis and Family, Errolisa Mcphee, Raenette Johnson, Ryan and Saraii Bridgewater, Wesley Charles Smith, , Sheldon Cartwright, Lorenzo and Majorie Culmer, Darren Henfield and Family, Bernard and April Turner, Steve (Nita) Pennerman, Feguens Peter Mondesir, Lamar Johnson, Mark Bethel, Kizzie, Kena, Katie, Sandra Minnis, Maxwell Rolle, Carol, Cornell, Paige Rahming, Bernell Tip Miller and Family, Renae Major and Family, Yvonne Swain and Family, Jan Hanna and Family, Sharon Miller and Joanne Humes, Toinette (Berkley) Munnings and Family, Fernella Gordon and Family, Sandra and Marsha North and Family, Cece and Family, Glennese Munroe, Elizabeth and Keva Darville, and Chief Petty Officer Karen Darville, Superintendent Karoldann Darville (RBPF), Bertrum and Susan Roker and Family, Brenda Rodney and Family, Aleta Adderley and Family, Pastor Benjamin Pennerman and Family, Pastor Donald Dorsett and all members of Church of God – Coconut Grove., Pastor Danny Clarke and Family, Francita Seymour and Family, Vernice Paul and Family, Shena (Patrick) Johnson and the Love Yourself Holistically Organization, Pastor Leonard Johnson and the South Bahamas Conference of Seventh Day Adventist, Pastor Wilson Isnord and all Members of Grant’s Town Seventh Day Adventist Church, Pastor Leonardo Rahming and the Hillview Seventh Day Adventist Church, Pastor Dr. Peter Joseph and the Barea Seventh Day Adventist Church, Pastor Valentino Campbell and Philadelphia Seventh Day Adventist Church Family, Donnalee Bowe and Family, Quintine Alley Family, Cordeaux Ave Family, Port Controller Berne Wright, Senior Deputy Port Controller Craig Curtis, Astra Bain, Portia Stuart, Ian Ford, Berklano Smith and all Staff of Port Department, Mike Maura, Marques Williams, Yeled Thompson, and All Staff of Nassau Cruise Port. All Staff of Doctor’s’ Hospital ICU Dept. All staff of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions. and a host of other relatives and friends.

Viewing will be held at the Serenity Suite at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, Robinson and Soldier Roads on Wednesday May 31st, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and again at the church on Thursday from 9:30a.m. until service time.