DEATH NOTICE

Retired Commissioner of the Royal Bahamas Police Force H. E. Paul Farquharson Sr. QPM age 74 years of Golden Way Drive, Mermaid Boulevard and formerly of Burnt Ground, Long Island died at the Doctor’s Hospital on Monday July 24th, 2023.

He is survived by his wife: Sharon Farquharson; three sons: Paul Farquharson Jr., Audril Farquharson, and Sheldon Saunders; one daughter: Vonnette Carey; one son in-law: Kevin Carey; three daughter in-laws: Wanda, Karrissa Farquharson, Erica Saunders; eleven grandchildren; one sister: Stephanie Dean; mother in-law: Janice Major; one sister in-law: Audrey Major-Rolle; numerous nieces, nephews and family and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.