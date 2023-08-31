Funeral Services for the late Retired Nurse Susymae Pandora Lockhart, aged 86 years, of Arawak Avenue, off Chesapeak Road and formerly of Duncan Town, Ragged Island, will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday 1st September, 2023 at St. Agnes Anglican Church, Baillou Hill Road North & Lewis St. Officiating will be The Venerable Archdeacon Keith N. Cartwright, Rector assisted by other members of the clergy. Interment will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery, Nassau Street.

Susymae is survived by her Three sisters: Firstina Gibson, Gloria Rolle and Marjorie Burton of Miami, Florida; One brother: Lorenzo (Zel) Lockhart; Nieces and nephews: Fredrica (Will) Wilkinson (Kevin/Denice), Ernestine Poitier (Nicole and Michael), Donna Russell (Ivan III, Tanya Green and Tameka Brown, Stephanie and Valarie Poitier, Brian Gibson (Savannah and Shawn Gibson), Lynnia (Dana, Darryl, Ashley, Austin, Gathnie (Walter), Arrondell, Asha, Talter Jr. and Grace, Kara Rolle (Patrick, Leslie, Kaymarra), Hornsby (Sharon) Rolle, Hornsbey, Felicia, Corey, Jerome (Lorrie) Rolle, Courtney, Adrian Morgan, Leslie, Resha Burton, Anya Burton (Jason Jr., Xhakai, Kevin Lockhart (Jasmine and Keva), Mika Lockhart, Elston & Rubyann (Kwame and Kwamika), Elliot Saunders (Elliot), Harrison (Harry) Lockhart, Harrison, Chantal, Quincy, and Justin, Retina Lockhart, Betty Hanna, Tarra Munroe (Tiahna), Tania (Romel) Rolle, Robetian (Tracey) Hanna-Locohvian, Lucille Andrews (Shola/Kim), Franklin and Bejra, Myrtle Andrews (Clintonique (Levant Jr.), Frank, Andrews (Conrad, Shanell, Franchell, Rekino), George Pintard (Georgina), Gladys Saunders (Bradley, Joy, Deidre), Alice Edwards, Eloise Poitier (Kinglsey Jr.) Robert (Rudell), Tanzania, Insley (Donovan McKinney), Ramel, Re’Kel (Lashadd) Brice, Jeffery Culmer Steven (Sharrainine) Culmer, (Shatara, Steven Jr.), Sandra, Keith, Kevin Lockhart, Vernita Swann, Christine Walker and Orion Lockhart and family; Church family: Fr. Keith Cartwright (rector), Assistant, Fr. Ruel Strachan, St. Agnes Parish Church Family, Fr. Andrew Toppin, (St. George’s Parish Church Family), A.C.W. Guild – St. George’s Church Family, Fr. I Ranfurly Brown, Fr. Thompson, Fr. Brennen, Rev. Julius R. Scruggs (Josephine), (Jennifer and Elizabeth Scruggs) of Huntsville, Alabama, Pastor Carlos (Kim) Thompson and Faith Temple Ministries International, Pastor Alfred and Jackie Stewart and family, Grafton (Joyce) Ifill and family, Lilymae Lockhart and family, Christine Taylor and family, Gloria Seymour (Niece June), Fort Fincastle Community, Arawak Avenue Community, Anne Maycock and family, Freda Armbrister, Nita Rolle, Shirley/Henry Saunders, Paulette Lockhart, Claudine Joffee; Special colleagues: Private Duty Ward Nurses Association, Nurse Sandra Johnson, Nurse Mariletta Brown, Nurse Dellerece Carroll, Nurse Rolle, Nurse Thersa Dean, Nurse Ella Anderson, Nurse Nathalee Bailey, Nurse Constance Comery and family, Ragged Island Association, Lockhart, Munroe, Wallace, Pintard, Joffre, Maycock, Moxey; Godchildren: Melonie Edgecombe, Rae Pinder, Michael Elliott, Sharon Smith and Nelcins Musgrove.

May Her Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44a Nassau Street (TODAY) Thursday 31st August, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

There will be NO VIEWING at the church.