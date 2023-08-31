Retired Permanent Secretary Mary Thelma Demeritte Sweetnam O.B.E aged 93 years, of Georgetown, Exuma and formerly of Cupids Cay, Eleuthera, died at her residence on Friday 25th August, 2023.

She is survived by her Nieces & Nephews: Donna Smith, Luther McDonald, Val Cooper, Patricia Bethel, Annalee Huyler, Terese Demeritte;and a host of other relatives and friends including: Father Reginald Demeritte, Paulette Davis, Camille Thompson and Maria Nottage.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.