Semi Military service for the late Retired Police Reserve Supt. Ellamay Rolle age 77 years of Bel- Air Estates and formerly of Tea Bay, Cat Island will be held on Friday, June 9th, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Church of God Auditorium, Joe Farrington Road. Officiating will be Bishop Winslow Moss assisted by other ministers of the gospel. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Gardens, Soldier Road.

She will be lovingly missed and remembered by her sons: Darel Sr. and D’han Rolle Sr., Reverend Zendel Sr. and Perry Stubbs; daughters: Nicola and Nadia Rolle, Evangelist Yvonne Stubbs Rolle and Sheena Mortimer; sisters: Irene Bannister, Neenah Rolle, Judy Reckley and Lousie Sherman; brothers: Ronald Sr., John Sr., Etric Sr. and McAllen Bannister, and Daniel Reckley; granddaughters: WPC 4098 Daranique Rolle, Darnisha Rolle, Jeff’ria Lunn, Tra’nya Cartwright, Ashanti Hepburn, Day’Sha Turnquest, Shakia Rolle, Vernique Mortimer, Philippa Granger, Shantell Forbes, Irene Wilson, Kitshanique Watson, Kitoria Walcott, Athyma Smith, Manesha Stubbs, Serenity Stubbs, Sochia Stubbs, Deandra Coakley, Kiara Smith, Ashantae Hepburn, Crystal Forbes, Cedrinique Stubbs, Divina, Kiara Rolle, Serena Williams, Daniel Stubbs; grandsons: CPL 3962 Darel Rolle Jr. Deangelo Rolle, Dequant Thompson, Justin Hepburn, D’Han Rolle Jr, Neil Ferguson, Nathaniel Mortimer Sr., Lamar Stubbs Sr., Tyler Stubbs, Zendel Jr. Jabari, Judson Stubbs, Corie Smith; great grandchildren: R’Chae Thompson, Dariel and Ryah Rolle, Dior Ferguson, Jarantee Johnson, Javae Seifert, Kendino, Kamaya, Nathaniel Jr., Delano, Deangelo, D’Andranique, Nikia and Payton Mortimer, Genneqquiah, Shaquille, Geno Jr. Kaden, Coranique, Ronald Jr., Rashalloo, Karon, Ronique, Genique, Taniya, Lamar Jr. Olivia Stubbs,Gavanique, J’Maya Stubbs, Shamari Telei, Alexis Hanna, Zendaya, Zenda, Zaya Stubbs, Deante Coakley, Oliver Rolle; daughter in laws: Nadia Butler, Sandra and Casey Stubbs; son in laws: Ward Wilson; sister in laws: Elrena and Linda Banister, Elnora Rolle(Old Bight Cat Island), Joyce McLean(New York), Susiemae Dorsett; brother in laws: Clydewell Rolle, G. Arlington Rolle, Alfred Dean, Raymond Taylor, Aunts , Meryl Butler (Colin), Ismay Seymour, Corena Davis; nieces: Woman Marine Tancia Russell, Glenda, Deloris, Dedree, Margo, Sabrina and Arianna Bannister, Donnicka Rolle, Vanessa Ferguson, Sarah Anderson, Reba Forbes, Angela Bowe, Sharon Dean, Krishna Seymour, Tikita Fisher, Tawana Thompson, Patricia Tobin, Jacqueline Rolle, Candice McLean of New York, Claudia Knowles,(Sargeant 2285 Sterlin) Denise Donnalee and Cleopatra Rolle, Samantha Tinker (Shawn Sr.), Seneca Basden (David), Marilyn Taylor (David), Kenris, Joanne, Dianne and Bernadette Rolle, Portia Sweeting, Linzel Collie (Alexandros) Woman Reserve Inspector Philippa, Woman Reserve Corporal 482 Helena Rolle, Karen Missick (Barron), Delecia, Bridgette Rolle, Marion Newchurch (Ian), Erica Dean, Wendy Russell ( Rev Ezra), Dianette Dorsett; nephews: Ronald Jr., John Jr. Steve, Alexander, Leslie Sr. Henry Jr. , Jermaine, Etric Jr., Avery, Adrian, Ikelyn, Arnold, Gershon, Demandi, Allando and Allan Bannister, Kejmar Thurston, Carl Thompson, Tyrese Wright, Roger Wilson, Tanaka, Terecko Smith, Archdeacon Dwight Rolle (Rochelle), Leviticus Rolle Jr., Dennis Rolle (Elizabeth), Jarvis Rolle (Shelly), Leroy Rolle, Lloyd Rolle (Channvon), Glenn Rolle (Sandra), Coolridge Rolle, Ryan Dorsett, PC 2084 Prince Dean (Paulette); Grandnieces & Grandnephews; Oneisha Stubbs, Shavano, Shavado Arthur, Deron, Kelsey, Leslie Jr. Jeffrica, Arnica, Tammy, Darius Bannister, Tavano Kemp , Antonique Williams, Alexandria Pinder, Justin Bevans, Ann Rahming, La-Sheca , Lamar Thompson, Phipahtua Rolle, Deadroum Dames; Godchildren: Geneth Johnson, Veronica Ramsey, Coralee Ingraham, Ashkuel Armbrister, Kera Miller; Cousins: Princess Clinch and Family/USA, Rupert Turner, Margaret Rolle and Family, Panny Gibson, Marion Lewis, Rowena and Emma Hepburn, Geneva Cunningham, Cecile Stuart, Karen Laing, Andrew Seymour, Bishop Lawrence Rolle, Eric Seymour, Glen Bannister, Alfred and Cindy Moss, Alice Gilbert, James Rolle and Family, Desmond Bannister and Family, Godfrey Bannister and Family, Elnicka Forbes and Family, Rosetta Wells, Melvin, Mildred, Sheila Seymour, Allan Gilbert, Ellison Greenslade (Former Commissioner of Police), Alice Greenslade-Gilbert, Desmond, Ashton, Kevin and Steven Greenslade, Anastacia Hart, Inetha Hart, Hortense, Judy, Bethesheba, Laverne , Johnny, Floyd, Phillip , Patrick, Harry; Other Loving Family & Friends include: Glendina Deleveaux , Mary Culmer, Betty Poitier and Family, Angie Cartwright and Family, Veronica Brown, Olga Butler, Hon.Patricia Deveaux (Speaker of the House), Gloria and Peggy Smith, Glenn & Donnie, Sherryann Bannister, Cynthia Munroe and Family, Kayla Russell and family,Asp Leonard Ramsey, Rhoneshia Johnson, Mr. Wallace, Dasha Dean, Fredricka Wildgoose, Qurshanell McPhee, Karline White, Leon McPhee, Reece Rolle, Dwayne Jordan/Ohio, Vernice and Tracey Sands, Patricia Rallentina and family, Shirley Laroda, Recus Rahmsey, Jenny Bethel and family, Capri Woodside and family, Bishop Winslow Moss and family/Highway Church of God,Bishop Lindo Wallace and family/Church of God, Coconut Grove, Temple, Bishop Preston Collins, Lady Gardinia Collins One Accord Pentecostal Prayer Ministries & Family. The family of the late Norris & Margaret McDonald, Tillmand Bethel, Island Wholesale Management and Staff, Rev Carol Johnson, Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander, Honorable Wayne Munroe, The Royal Bahamas Police Force family, Nassau Flight Services Operations and Ramp Department, The Rt Honorable Philip Brave Davis (Prime Minister M.P Cat Island), Milcah Sullivan, Elmore, Rose, Sheila, Mildred, Robert, Warren Seymour, Chilean Turner, Eris Moncur, CPL Denise Rolle, Charlotte Culmer, Victoria Dean, Emily Taylor, Helen Miller, the Rolle Family, Shirley Moss, Rev. Harrison King & Family, The Ingersol Family, The Seymour’s Family, The Deveaux’s Family, The Moncur Family, The King Family, The Romer Family, The Turner’s Family, The Hepburn Family, The Poitier Family, The McCoy’s Family, The McPhee Family, The McKinney Family, The McKenzie Family, The Dean Family, The Pratt Family, The Butler Family, The Thurston Family, The Millers and Cartwright Family, The Division of the RBPF, Arthur’s Town and New Bight, Cat Island, the entire community of North and South Cat Island, Tea Bay, Cat Island, Oncology Clinic, PMH, Nurse Demeritte, Belair Estates Community, Courtesy Foodstore and Carmichael Liquor Store and a host of other relatives and friends, too numerous to mention and the family apologizes any names inadvertently left off.

Viewing will be held in the Serenity Suite of Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, Robinson and Soldier Roads Thursday (TODAY) from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and again at the church on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until service time.