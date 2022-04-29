CLARKE’S FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIUM

GUARDIAN & TRIBUNE FUNERAL ANNOUNCEMENT

MEMORIAL FUNERAL SERVICE for RETIRED SARGENT JEFFREY GAFFNEY WILLIE, AKA “GAFF” and “J. WILLIE”, Age 59 years of #23 Syble Blyden, Millenium Gardens who died on Friday, April 22nd, 2022 will be held on Wednesday, May 4th, at 10:00am at Bahamas Faith Ministries International, Carmichael Road. Officiating will be Apostle David L. Braynen, Jr. and Pastor Fanchon Braynen.

Jeff was predeceased by his parents, George and Anita Willie and brother Jefferson.

Precious memories will forever linger in the heart of his

Son: Juwan Willie

Special friend: Shantell Cox

He is also survived and will be loving remembered by his Brothers: Roosevelt Seneque, Paul, Godfrey (Marie), and Wesley Willie, and Frank Seneque

Sisters: Juanita (Roderick) Pinder, Angela (Desmond) Williams, Yvette Willie, Gina (Herminio) Gomez and Gladys Seneque

Nieces and Nephews: Kevin Hinsey Jr., Tenaj Cash, Antuwan McKenzie, Ronnie, Marteen, Roosevelt Jr., Renette, Evena, Willette and Steve Seneque, Shakanta and Cameron Cooper, Christen, Giovanni, Perez, Dijon, Peyton, Ethan, Angel, Elijah, Michelle and Traquel Willie, Jonathan, Kevia and Keva Gray, Althera (Valachi) Theophilus, Fallon Marcellus, Perissa, Christopher Jr., Christen, Harold Jr., Alex, Jr., Kalen and Kobe Williams and LaRon Neely

Grandnieces and Nephews: Asja Sky Cooper, Tariq Cash and Christopher Knowles

His Son’s Mother: Phillippa Arnett-Willie

Adopted son: Ethan Hutchinson

Cousins: Faye Williams-Armbrister, Yvonne and Arnette Beauchamp, Magdeline Rolle, Gisele Gilen, Ivie Bien-Aime, Marie-Flor Frederick, Theresa Rolle, Roslyn and Frank Francis, John Damas, Harold Sr., Jeffrey, Alex Sr., Christopher Sr. and Eric Williams, Tony, Marco, Christopher, Saberon, Van, Michael, Romeo and Darren Rolle, Nurse Marktenya Maycock, Vanrea Smith, Valentino and Jason Armaly, Toni Welch, Margo Thompson, Keva Bethel, Denise Storr, Ginger and Carmel Rolle.

His Special Friends and Extended Family: Reserve Corporal 1212 Greg Smith, Sigmund Bethel, Anthony Richardson, Derek Christie, Brad Smith, Jennifer Braynen, The Crew at Government Ground, Police Aces, Dozer Pros Heavy Equipment, Alpha Kappa Fraternity, Saint Augustine’s University (Raleigh, NC); Friends of North Carolina Central University (NCCU Eagles), Freedom Farm Baseball Association, Southside Boyz Junkanoo Group and Community Organization, The Pa-B’s Wulff Road Crew, St. John’s Lodge No. 3, Saint Michael Dodgers, Beck’s Arawak’s, Grant’s Town Braves, Cavaliers, Bad Boyz, MICAL Baseball, Bahamas Air, BEC Shockers, J.J. Raiders, Archer’s Construction, Sports Center Lions, Mariettas’ Lakers, Kentucky Colonels, Southside Boyz, Police Aces, The Strike Force and Fire Branches, The Commissioner of Police and The Officers of The Royal Bahamas Police Force.

Other Relatives and Friends: Derek Christie, Nicky Mohr, Donna Higgs, Clara Cox, Cassandra Cox, Inez Cox, Raquel Anderson, Robert and Sherrell Cox, Greg Cox, Garnet Cox and the entire Cox family, Brian and Una Harvey, Virginia Smith and Family, Pastors David and Fanchon Braynen and New Life Restoration Church, Bahamas Faith Ministries Int’l Family, Sheanda Cooper, Kevin Hinsey Sr., Sonia Willie & Family, Dr. Kendal Major and Family, Natalie Arnett-Austin, Nicole Arnett, Philip Roosevelt, Nathan and Jonathan Arnett, Nasya Austin, Naomi-Rose Arnett, Kenneth & Stephanie Clarke & Family, Clarke’s Funeral Home Staff and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Friends may sign the Book of Condolences at Clarke’s Funeral Home and Crematorium on Monday, May 2nd from 11:00am to 5:30pm.