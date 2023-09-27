FUNERAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Semi Military service for the late Retired Superintendent of the Royal Bahamas Police Force Stephanie Judith Demeritte age 65 years of Eastwood Estates will be held on Friday, September 22nd, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Church of God Auditorium, Joe Farrington Road.

Officiating will be Pastor Perry R. Cunningham & The Rev’d Canon Stephen Davies (Chaplin of RBPF) assisted by other ministers of the gospel. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Gardens, Soldier Road.

She is survived by her husband: Mark Demeritte; children: Cpt. Demaro and Dequizzia Demeritte; step son; Ian Demeritte (Stacey); grandchildren; Demarian Small, Dash Demeritte, Adian, Anajhi and Amayah Demeritte; sisters: Dr. Jacqueline King, Marsha McGregor, Sandra Jarette, Angela Henfield and Sherene Smith; brothers: Roston Dames (Chief Petty Officer of the Royal Bahamas Defense Force) & Kevin Dames; sisters in law: Patricia, Chantell and Lydia Dames Rev. Emily, Cecelia, and Marsha Demeritte, MariaAnn Culmer, Karen Woodside & Keva Mackey; brothers in law: Godfrey and Greylin Demeritte, Charles, Kendal, and Ian Demeritte, Raymond Culmer, Garth Woodside, Cpt. Cliford Nottage, Ross King & Wilfred Hanna Sr.; aunts: Gloria Johnson, Rosalie Sweeting, Merill Rolle, Maxine, Helen & Dianna Thompson; uncles: Attorney James R. Thompson and Hesley Thompson; aunts & uncles in-law: Rosemary Williams, Lisa and Marina Moss, Donald, Earl, and Andy Moss; nieces: Milexia and Milethea McGregor, Kaynell Dames, Getece, Arnesha, and Astra Nottage, Patrice, Nevadine, and Nikeva Dames, Zhante and Zantia King, Racquel Strachan, Marcia and Juliette Butler, Vashti Culmer, Charisse Demeritte, Kemia and Kendrea Demeritte & Khara Woodside; nephews: Cpt. Gerran and Cpt. Gerado Nottage, Okinawa, Oneil and Dr. Okell Dames; Khail and Kwasi Dames, James, Quincy Sr., Damon, Quinten and Levan Dames, Renaldo Butler, Wilfred Hanna Jr., Ross King Jr., Charlton, Carlos, and Kemuel Demeritte; Krishinna Roberts & Justin Thurston; cousins: The Honorable J. Kwasi Thompson M.P (Tamika), Dr. Karis Thompson (Micheal), Dr. Jason Thompson (Nevillina), Sherwin Johnson, Sheila Smith, Pachino Rahming, Nickla Rolle, Ricky Rolle, Christine Adderley, Laverne Bethel, Tanya and Dominque Thompson, Joy Armbrister, Hope Wilson, Nursing Officer Ingrid Seymour, Patrica Munnings, Dr. Keva Thompson, Desmond Greenslade, Marie Major, Mesha Bastian, Shantel Ingraham, Roger Bain, Superintendent Charles Walkine & Renee Walkine, Charlene Knowles, Reno, Thomas and Tonya Williams, Cheryl Williams, Lowell Kemp, Patrenda, Meoshie and Melissa Moss; grand nieces and nephews: Gerran Jr., Terran, Clifford and Cole Nottage, Khalan Knowles, Jadaisha Hanna, Anna, Ashernique, and Angela Strachan, Okia and Oriana Dames, Yashika Tribble, Trenicia Brown, Lenora Dames, Meriem Mannings, Tameka Harris and Alycia Worsely; friends: Timothy Glinton, Krystelle Gibson and Family, Hugh Edgecombe and Family, Inspector Kirk Bastian and Family, Terrance and Linda Moxey, Kendal Deveaux, Dr. Sonia Marshall, Theresa Hanna, Mitchel and Kimberly Thurston, John and Ruby Saunders, Inspector Garica and Charlene Jospeh, Tryone and Nora Davis, Judy Deleveaux, Perry and Chynella Cummingham, Kenneth and Rose Hepburn, James and Geneva Pinder, Myrtle Armstrong, Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander, QPM, Former Police Commissioner Paul A. Rolle QPM, Former Police Commissioner Reginald Ferguson QPM; God children: Gabriella and Gabriel Jospeh, Kenrique Hepburn & Terria Moxey neighbors: Albert and Edith Miller and Family; Julie Smith and Family; Tyrone Sweeting and Family, Kaye Forbes and Family, Daniel and Dorothy Smith, Huey Duvalier, Luther and Pet Johnson, Huely Hanna, The Allens, Hartley Forbes, The residents of Beldock Ave, The residents of Angel Road Eastwood Estates and The Big Pond Community; other relatives: Germaine & Jeunesse Bullard, Darius & Phillpha Ferguson, Ullin Saunders, James Farrington, Edroy & Janelle Brown, Miquel &Vashaun Bullard, Paul Gibson, Vincente Williamson, Gerogentina Henderson, Dekera Rahming, Lakisca Thurston, Shazia & Shazet Strachan, Shantel Scavella, Kishnell Collie, Patuel Hart and Family, Constable Desir Bien and Family, Gregory Dorsett and family, Roscoe Heastie and Family, James Knowles and Family, Germiane Miller and Family, Antiono Johnson and Family, Samuel Dill and Family, Theresa Farrington & Family, Emeral Ellis and Family, Dave and Barabra Ferguson and Family, Maxine Bullard and Family, Jospeh & Celica Small and Family, Corey Small, Shereen Pinder and Family, Nicole Scott and Family, Delores Greene and Family, Neville and Jennifer Scavella, Pastor Steven and Judith Knowles and Family, Pastor Dave Adams and Family, Franics and Ingrid Kerkulah and Family, Lloyd and Sharon Turnquest and Family, Patricia Moxey and Family, Kenva Johnson and Family, Ann Smith and Family, Yvonne Adderley and Family, Gregory Seymour and Family, Shantel Evans and Family, Glendia McKenzie and Family, Milo B. Butler III and Family, Director of Security Mr. Dencle Barr and Family, Derek and Deborah Gilbert and Family, Keith Forbes and Family, Marie Farrington and Family, Monica Fox and Family, Delmar Seymour and Family, Ronnell Pratt and Family, Lula Longely & Family, Demeritte’s Family, (Miami, Florida), Cynthia and Jenee Meadows, Yasmine Johnson and Family, Dellareese Roxbury-Wilson and Family, Dennis and Portia Rahming, Pandora and Cherse Joseph, George and Carla Henderson, LaRhoda Collie and Family, Valderine Heastie and Family, Derek Johnson and Family, Micheal and Terecita Cunningham and Family, Temeco Wallace and Family, Anishka Adderley and Family, Jerry and Claudette Mitchell, Pastor Samuel and Carmen Cornish, Members of Change Ministries, Members of Gospel Light Baptist Church, Pastor Kevin & Tiffany Moss, Members of Family of God Worship Center Commonwealth Bank, Kayla Callender, Lernix Williams, Maxwell Jones, Frederick Dean, Tia Albury, Westitha Deveaux, Branson Gibson and Family, Fred Callender, Demetri Bowe, Daria Bain, Edward Virgil, Kenrick Brathwaite, Theresa Bain, Lisel McKenzie The Rt. Hon. Hubert A. Ingraham, The Most Honorable Dr. Hubert Minnis M.P, The Honorable Michael Pintard M.P (Leader of the Opposition), Frankie Campbell, Dionisio D’Aguillar, The Honorable Mario Bowleg M.P, The Honorable Frederick Mitchell M.P, The Honorable Wayne R. Munroe K.C. M.P, The Honorable Mr. Bacchus O. Rolle M.P, Parliamentary Secretary Executive Members and Staff of the Royal Bahamas Police Force, Dsquared Enterprises, Squared Deals, My Own Water Sports, Paradise Ocean Sports, Intermediaries and Market Conduct Unit of the Insurance Commission, Insurance Commission of the Bahamas, The Airport Authority, Public Hospital Authority, Perpall Track Kings, Juju Tree Crew, The Executive and staff of Commonwealth Bank, The Sunshine Pilot Club, Tyreflex Bahamas, J.S. Johnson and Company Ltd., The members of the Free National Movement, Nurses and Doctors of Oak Tree Medial, Nurses of Doctors Hospital 3rd floor, Nurses and Doctors of Cleveland Clinic and Doctors and Nurses of University of Miami Hospital and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Viewing will be held at the Paul Farquharson Conference Centre, Police Headquarters, East Street, North on Thursday (Toady) from 12:00 noon to 5:00 p.m. and again at the church on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until service time.