Retired Woman Superintendent Stephanie Demeritte

DEATH NOTICE

Retired Woman Superintendent Stephanie Demeritte age 65 years of Eastwood Estates died at the University of Miami Hospital, Miami, Florida on Tuesday, August 29th, 2023.

Left to cherish her memories are her children: Demaro & Dequizzia Demeritte; siblings: Marsha McGregor, Jacqueline King, Kevin and Roston Dames; grandchildren: Adian, Anaj, Amayha, Demarian and Dash anda host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.

