Reuben Rolle, 76 yrs., a resident of #26 Swordfish road, Stapledon Gardens & formerly of New Bight, Cat Island died at PMH on July 8, 2023.

He is survived by his wife: Clara Rolle; 2 sons: Alriko & Aldino Russell; 4 sisters: Vernice Forbes, Jenniemae Knowles, Bettymae Rolle & Inetha Stubbs; numerous nieces & nephews & a host of other relatives & friends.