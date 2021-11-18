Death Notice for REV. Alfred NEVILLE Brown, age 89 years, age 89 years, of Gleniston Gardens, passed peacefully at doctors’ Hospital on Thursday, November 11, 2021.

He is survived by his wife: Deaconess Marion R. Brown; children: Rosetta (Deacon Julian) Anderson-Rolle, Marva Winter, Robertha Brown, Elder Margareta (Jeffrey) Bethell, Timetha (Jerry) Rolle, Fern (Ricardo) Carey, Cheryse Thompson, Keisha Sands and Dwight Moss; sisters: Rosa Evans, Florence Wallace and Maria Brown; numerous grand and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements

will be announced at a later date.