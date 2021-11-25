Rev and Baha Mar to provide exclusive television access to Baha Mar Hoops Tournament

With college basketball now underway in the United States, Rev successfully negotiated with CBS Sports to provide exclusive access to local Rev TV subscribers and hotel guests for the Baha Mar Hoops Tournament hosted this week at the resort.

Due to regional content rights, CBS Sports is not normally offered in the Caribbean; however Rev and Baha Mar will be adding to the college basketball excitement with television coverage of “The Bahamas Championships” through CBS Sports and technical support to ensure resort guests are able to watch the event via screens on property all week long.

“The Bahamas has made a name for itself in sports tourism and we expect this Baha Mar event to add to the country’s prestige in this arena. We felt strongly that Rev TV subscribers and Baha Mar guests should have the opportunity to consume this international sports content that will be produced on property and we are delighted for the partnership with CBS Sports,” said M’khel Ferguson, TV and marketing manager at Rev.

Rev is known as the home of sports due to its exclusive carriage of premium sports in the Rev Trio package and added value content such as the Baha Mar Hoops Tournament. Beginning today, via Channel 712, all Rev TV subscribers will have access to CBS Sports to during the Bahamas Championships.

“We love when our corporate partners create opportunities for content partnerships and were happy to provide Baha Mar with technical support to enable the launch of CBS Sports on property for the Baha Mar Hoops Tournament,” said Charnette Thompson, vice president of Cable Bahamas Business Solutions.

Hosted at the Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, on November 25th, the Baha Mar Hoops Tournament Bahamas Championship will host four of the top basketball programs in college, including the top-25 Maryland Terps.

In addition to the complimentary access of CBS Sports to all REV TV customers, Rev is also hosting a free preview week of its new and improved Rev TV Sports Package, which includes 16 top-rated sports channels like NBA TV, NFL Redzone, MLB Channel and more until Sunday, November 28th. Also included in the free preview week is Premium Sports Subscription NBA League Pass – a package valued at over $200 which is included in the company’s Trio product.

Fans should also pay attention to the company’s social media pages to find out how they can win their share of up to $250,000 in cash and prizes during the Real Magic, More Christmas campaign.

Founded in March 1995, Rev has grown from a cable TV service provider to become the first communications provider in The Bahamas to offer “triple play” service. Today, the 100 percent Bahamian-owned company is publicly listed on the Bahamas International Securities Exchange with over 3,000 Bahamian shareholders. The network is comprised of 14 free-to-air broadcast systems, eight standalone cable TV systems and four triple play systems networked by submarine fiber. It is the only 100 percent Bahamian-owned communications provider, delivering residential and corporate broadband internet, cable television and fixed line calling to 99 percent of the Bahamian population, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.