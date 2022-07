Rev. Arlington G. King, (well known Educator), 83 yrs., a resident of #83 Malcolm Road West & formerly of Dumfries, Cat Island, died at PMH on Friday, July 15, 2022.

He is survived by his wife: Diane Johnson-King; 4 sons: Wendell, Garth, Arlington Jr. & Antawn King; 2 daughters: Audrica King Newry & Tineka King; step children: Sgt 903 Patrick Johnson & Michael Johnson; numerous grandchildren; siblings: Wellington King, Harrison King, Jerome King, Henry Stubbs, Irene Storr, Judy Stubbs Williams, Pearline King McKenzie, Sherelyn King Miller, Henrietta King & Yvette Gibson; numerous nieces & nephews & a host of other relatives & friends.