Rev Charles W. Saunders dies

Educator and pastor Charles W. Saunders, once described by former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham as “a prince of the Baptist Church in The Bahamas”, died today, Bishop Simeon Hall has confirmed.

He was 91.

Saunders, who was the President of the National Baptist Convention from 1981 to 1997, founded Bahamas Baptist College in 1988, along with Dr. William Thompson through the National Baptist Missionary and Educational Convention.

The school was renamed in his honor years later.

Saunders, who leaves an indelible mark on the Bahamian church, spent 29 years as superintendent of The Bahamas Baptist Union of Churches.

In 2011, Ingraham described him as an outstanding Bahamian and nation builder.

“He has remained a man of the people, a man for all seasons, a man devoted to the betterment of both Church and State,” Ingraham said during a service of appreciation.

“…Rev Saunders is a truly remarkable man, a pioneer in education and a champion of the collaboration between the Church and State in the pursuit of the common good.”

During his speech, Ingraham also recalled the affection this “Bahamian and Baptist prince has earned through a lifetime of service and commitment to the people of God.”

Saunders served as Senior Pastor at Salem Union Baptist Church for several decades.