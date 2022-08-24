Revenue target strategy raises questions

The Ministry of Finance released its “Securing the Revenue Target of 25% of GDP” Monday night in line with the 2021 Fiscal Strategy Report.

Curiously, the revenue report, which was authored in March, was not tabled or directly discussed during the last budget exercise.

One of the main objectives of the Davis administration is to grow revenue collection rather than curb spending to bring the public debt to a level of 50 percent of GDP by the 2030/2031 fiscal year.

The last fiscal year saw government revenue come in at 20.2 percent of GDP, which the current administration asserts “comes nowhere close to being adequate to sensibly finance government spending”.

“That is not to say that public expenditure is immune from review and assessment,” the report said, proffering that the government is “determined to implement targeted reforms to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of public spending”.

Still, the government maintains, there is not enough revenue being collected to go around.

An imbalance between spending and revenue to the tune of 7.4 percent of GDP exists, which, the ministry said, “if allowed to persist, could well lead to dire and painful consequences”.

The government offers several scenarios to address this.

“One option would be to simply raise the amount of revenue collected from Bahamians to the full extent needed to finance the current level of government spending,” the report said.

However, this would entail, according to the government, a nearly 40 percent increase in overall taxes which would be counterproductive to economic growth.

The government could decide to borrow to achieve this goal, but that would push the debt-to-GDP target for the next decade out of reach.

Additionally, the Davis administration has already gone on record stating that the level of borrowing the government has been engaged in in recent years and the level of borrowing undertaken in the international capital markets has been unacceptable.

Rothschild’s & Co., which has been engaged by the government to advise the country on its national debt profile, has outright said that The Bahamas must go on “a diet” from the international capital markets for the time being.

Therefore, large-scale US dollar borrowing is not on the table for the foreseeable future, having sworn off it altogether for the remainder of the current budget cycle.

The plan is to “restrain” spending and enhance revenue.

Among the strategies to address this that immediately stand out is the re-establishment of a fully resourced Revenue Enhancement Unit, which the government says will build “a world-class tax compliance organization”.

This doesn’t stand out as anything revolutionary – the Progressive Liberal Party has spoken about this since it lost the 2017 election.

What is new is the projection that this will net a “more than $500 million one-time boost” and a $200 million ongoing annual increase.

The government has spoken repeatedly about transforming real property tax collection and compliance, but the results predicted so far have not materialized.

The government also plans to review the concessions being granted under the government’s MyGateway portal.

The portal’s exemptions include those for special economic recovery zones, economic empowerment and family island development.

In the interest of forward planning, it would be helpful to many to understand exactly which concessions are being reviewed.

The government also said it has undertaken a review of implementing a corporate income tax of at least 15 percent in line with international agreements.

This would radically alter tax collection and the business license regime in the country.

The report said the study was to be completed by the end of May.

However, no such report has been tabled in Parliament or been disseminated nor discussed with the public.

Perhaps most impactful for the “man on the street” would be the planned “detailed assessment of government user fees to ensure they more closely align with the costs of providing the services”.

The report estimates this could yield up to $90 million in the coming year.

For an administration that has pledged to not increase the financial burden on the Bahamian people to the extreme extent that it has yet to address the looming crisis at NIB, we wonder what fees will be increased for the public.

It is admirable that tax reform is high on the government’s agenda and that an explanation of the thrust has been offered.

However, shooting out a report and an accompanying statement is simply not enough.

The report raises questions that demand answers.