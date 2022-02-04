Revenue up 50%

The government’s fiscal performance for the first six months of 2021/2022 showed considerable improvement, with a $465 million increase in revenue and a decrease in the fiscal deficit by $467 million compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year.

During a press briefing yesterday, Minister of Economic Affairs Michael Halkitis said the performance is “positive” news with revenue outpacing projections thanks to the rebounding tourism industry.

Revenue for the first six months stood at $1.137 billion, up 50.6 percent, or $465.8 million, compared to the $671.4 million collected this same time last year, according to the Ministry of Finance’s “First Six Months Report on Budgetary Performance FY2021/2022 July – December”.

The deficit stood at $269 million, down 28.3 percent, or $467.2 million compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year.

Total expenditure, which stood at $1.406 billion, declined by $1.4 million compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year.

Compensation of government employees increased by $13.7 million to $355.9 million, the report said.

“This firming was largely explained by period-over-period expansions in employee wages ($10.0 million); discretionary allowances ($1.8 million); summer employment ($1.4 million); and overtime ($1.1 million),” the report said.

“This increase in expenditure is largely attributed to the resumption of promotions, staff reclassifications, payment of increments and other employee costs delayed in the past year due to fiscal constraints.”

The government’s gross borrowing totaled $1.098 billion compared to $2.120 billion in the same period in the previous fiscal year.

Repayments of government debt “were more muted at $702.7 million compared to $921.3 million in the same period of the prior year”.

The report noted that after the September 16, 2021 election, new policies were implemented to support the rebounding of the Bahamian economy.

These policies included reducing value-added tax (VAT) from 12 percent to 10 percent; the launch of free rapid antigen COVID-9 testing; and the elimination of curfews, lockdowns, and the end of the state of emergency.

“As a result of these policies, which allowed for a full reopening of the Bahamian economy, macroeconomic indicators indicate a rebounding of the Bahamian economy to pre-pandemic levels,” the report said.

“Output in the tourism sector continued to strengthen, underpinned by improvements in the stopover market segment.

“Unemployment estimates indicate a decreased reliance on government unemployment assistance programs as hotel occupancies firmed leading into the holiday season.

“Supported by increasing global oil prices and supply chain shortages, inflationary pressures are anticipated to continue to increase over the near term.”

The report added that fiscal performance during the second quarter of 2021/2022 “indicates continued levels of strong revenue collections with total revenues for the first six months exceeding pre-Dorian, pre-COVID-19 levels”.



Revenue

On the revenue side, the government saw increases in property tax intake, from $25.1 million in the first six months of the 2020/2021 fiscal year, to $37 million in the first six months of the 2021/2022 fiscal year; VAT, from $286 million to $588 million; and gaming taxes, from $11 million to $21 million.

“Revenue collections benefited from the country’s continued containment of the COVID-19 virus until the final weeks of December,” the report said.

Some taxes were down though, including stamp tax, which stood at $12.2 million compared to $21.6 million during the same period in the previous fiscal year, and excise tax, which stood at $40.4 million compared to $88.9 million.