A Musical Service of Celebration and Requiem Mass of Thanksgiving for the life and witness of The Reverend Dr. Frederick W. G. Fleischer who died on July 12th, 2022, will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday September 10th, 2022 at Christ Church Cathedral. The Right Reverend Laish Z. Boyd Sr., Bishop of the Diocese of The Bahamas and The Turks and Caicos Islands, will officiate assisted by The Very Reverend Harry Bain, Dean and Rector, Christ Church Cathedral, The Venerable Keith Cartwright, Rector, St. Agnes Church, Fr. Colin Humes, Rector, St. Margaret’s Church, and Fr, Eric Miller, Asst. Curate, Christ Church Cathedral. Cremation was held. Interment will follow in the Columbarium at the Garden of Remembrance, Christ Church Cathedral.

Due to current Government regulations in respect of Covid-19, masks and physical distancing are required.

Fr. Fred Fleischer was preceded in death by his Parents: Walter and Grace Fleischer and Nephew: Bradley Turner.

He is survived by his Wife: Cypriana Fleischer (neé Bethel); Son: Trevor (Bethany) Fleischer; Grand Children: Zakeria Cyprian Fleischer & Gabrielle Barry; Sisters: Judith Rooney, Priscilla Jean “PJ” Turner, and Bobbie Miller; Brother-in-law: Peter (Jeanette) Bethel; Sister-in-law: Earla Bethel; Nephews: Colin, Terence and Brad Bethel, Neil and Brian Rooney, James Turner, Cliff, and Kevin Miller; Nieces: Stephanie Roney, Pamela Turner, Patricia Davis, Pamela Miller, and Alison Bethel-Pastor; A Host of other relatives and friends including: Theodore “Ted” Glover and Family, Maureen Barry and Family, Miranda Taylor and Family, Robin Roberts and Family, Adrian Archer and Family, Xavier Richardson, Rev’d James Bell, Trevor Brice, Tony Scott Lanier, Regina Collonia Wilener, John Davies, Desmond Davies, Martin and Norman Chea and their families; Eugena McQueen, Dr. Sparkman Ferguson and Family, Paula Garel, Kevin Hanna, Bro. Carlos Insignares, Lyn Lowe, Amanda Lindroth, Carolyn McDonald, Allan McNeely, Billy Mitchum, Carol and Brian Mitchum, Julian & Yvonne Foulkes, Alex Lady Nutal, Patrick Parkham, Pamela Dickenson, Marilyn Cleere, Dr. Michael Stary, Geraldine Sweeting, Leslie Vanderpool Wallace, Dr. Cleveland Williams, Gabrielle Smith, Rebecca Faris, Emmanuel Delvalle, and Family, Gloria Adams, Dr. Desiree Cox, Fr. Ionis, Rebecca Faris, Members of the Jungian Society of Southeast Florida; Members of the American Guild of Organists; The Rt. Rev’d Laish Boyd and Family, The Dean, Staff, Music Department and Family of Christ Church Cathedral, The Family of the Church of The Incarnation, Miami Florida, The Reverend Jose Leonel Ortiz, Dorcelina Montanez and The Family of Santa Cruz Resurrection, Miami Florida.



In lieu of flowers, those who wish, may donate to Christ Church Cathedral Music Department P.O. Box N-653, Nassau, The Bahamas or direct deposit to Christ Church Cathedral Vestry, First Caribbean International Bank, Bay & Parliament Streets Branch, Nassau, Account No. 1247357, Transit Number 09120 in memory of Rev’d Dr. Fred Fleischer.

May His Soul Rest in Peace!