DEATH NOTICE ANNOUNCEMENT

REVEREND LEROY THOMPSON, age 65 years of Fox Town, Abaco and formerly of Dundas Town, Abaco died at the Marsh Harbour Clinic, Marsh Harbour, Abaco on Sunday, October 9th, 2022.

He is survived by his Wife: Deacon Lorraine Thompson; Children: Sargeant 2517 Craig Thompson, Shelithia Minnis, Shakeliah Thompson, Lee Andra Thompson-Wright and Leroy Thompson, Jr.; Step Mother: Doris Thompson; Step Children: Clinton Barr, Cheryl Barr-Tinker and Delano Hart; Brothers: Joel Thompson, Kevin Leon Thompson, Floyd Thompson Jr., Maxwell Thompson, Craig Thompson, Jason Thompson, Calsey Thompson, Ricardo Thompson, Artis Thompson, Grovernor Russell, Lenwood Darville, Kirkwood Darville, Collins Rolle, Oneal Rolle and Theodore Murray; Sisters: Sylvia Pinder, Emma Foulks, Sherilee Rolle, Yvonne Russell, Doris Russell, Kizzy Thompson, Chantel Thompson, Estell Gibson, Ursula Rolle and Petula Lockhart; Numerous Nieces, Nephews, In laws and other relatives and friends. Arrangements for the Funeral Service are being finalized and will be announced at a later date.