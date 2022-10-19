Revisiting VAT on breadbasket items

The Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) came to power upon a bold promise to reduce the rate of value-added tax (VAT) from 12 percent to 10 percent.

It did so effective January 1, 2022.

What it did not say along the campaign trail is that it would eliminate the zero-rating on breadbasket items, effectively applying VAT on items that had been VAT-free since July 1, 2018.

The Free National Movement (FNM) urged them not to.

It argued that the tax burden was being unfairly shifted to the poor, who spent most of their money on breadbasket items, while those with means would benefit from having a tax reduction on what some would consider luxury purchases.

While acknowledging it was a sensitive issue, the PLP pushed back.

Minister of National Security and Freetown MP Wayne Munroe labeled it insulting to suggest that the only thing low-income families consumed were breadbasket items.

Minister of Economic Affairs Michael Halkitis said the savings that the consumer would get on all the items other than the VAT-free ones would more than make up for any additional costs.

“Our advice has always been, from the implementation of VAT … that the most efficient and the best system of VAT is to maintain a single rate with minimal exemptions,” Halkitis said last October.

“If assistance is required to the unemployed, the poor, low-income earners, then you give that assistance with direct cash transfers.”

At the time, the breadbasket included baby cereal, baby food, baby formula, bread, broths and soups, butter, canned fish, cheese, condensed milk, cooking oil, corned beef, evaporated milk, flour, fresh milk, grits, margarine, mayonnaise, mustard, powdered detergent, rice, soap and tomato paste.

As rising inflation resulted in rising food prices, the government tried again to lower the cost of food for consumers by eliminating or reducing customs duties on many food items as of July 1, 2022.

The majority of the food items made duty-free had a duty rate of five percent.

They included cheese, lettuce, salad beetroot, turnips, cucumbers, peas and beans, asparagus, celery, sweet peppers, hot peppers, eggplant, spinach, pumpkin, corn, beets, artichoke, yams, cauliflower, broccoli, cassava, sweet potato and all preserved vegetables, yeast and baking powder.

Additionally, prepared beef, pork and turkey were reduced from 20 percent to duty-free; vegetable-based flours went from 35 percent to duty-free, raw ground from 10 percent to duty-free and mashed potatoes from 35 percent to duty-free.

Chicken eggs were reduced from 30 percent to five percent.

Chicken parts, reportedly the most consumed food in the country, went from 30 percent to 10 percent.

Still food prices climbed.

Still the FNM called for the elimination of VAT on breadbasket items.

And still the PLP chose to handle it another way, this time on the other side of the cash register.

In his national address last week, the prime minister announced to the nation, including retailers and wholesalers, that he was adding 38 new items to the list of price-controlled goods.

“… We are limiting the wholesale and retail markup of everyday items like diapers, and food like chicken, eggs, bread, bananas, apples, oranges, broccoli, onions, and potatoes,” he said, adding that they would review the impact on businesses and consumers after a six-month period.

“We are also reducing the profit margin on price-controlled drugs, providing additional relief to Bahamians.

“During an inflation emergency, it’s important to take the steps we can to improve affordability.”

Certainly, during an inflation emergency it is important to step in.

But it was not necessary to step in by limiting the profit margins of businesses still shaking off the cobwebs of pandemic restrictions.

The government was quick to forgo the customs duties on food items earlier this year, but now seems to be unable to even acknowledge that it might have been simpler to just put the zero-rating back on breadbasket items.

This would have been far simpler.

Yet, now it is far more complicated a matter because the government has so dramatically expanded the breadbasket.

We doubt it would be willing to give up the VAT on tens of millions of pounds of chicken sold in this country each year.

It certainly was not willing to give up the VAT on gasoline as prices rose.

The business community, which has resisted for myriad reasons, has been given until Friday to comply.

However, there appears to be no immediate appetite from the government to actually enforce its own law.

The government should revisit its recent price control dictate.

And it should revisit its position regarding VAT on breadbasket items.