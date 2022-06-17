RF Bank & Trust returns as  golf nationals’ title sponsor

Over 80 golfers are expected to compete at the Bahamas National Amateur Golf Championships next week.

Once again, RF Bank & Trust (Bahamas) Limited (RF) will be the title sponsor of the event, partnering with the Bahamas Golf Federation (BGF). The winners will go on to represent The Bahamas on national teams.

“RF has a long standing commitment to the BGF as the official governing body for golf in The Bahamas,” noted RF Area Vice President of Operations Jackie Cleare. “Golf, like many individual sports, not only helps develop mental toughness, and strengthens problem-solving abilities, but playing in tournaments such as this provides youth players with an opportunity to travel if they win and gain international exposure.”

The championships will encompass both junior and senior players for a four-day tournament across the Ocean Club, Lyford Cay, Albany and Royal Blue golf courses. The tournament is scheduled for June 20-23, 2022.

“We’re looking forward to four days of good sportsmanship and hopefully clear skies,” commented BGF President Lynford Miller. “The BGF is grateful for our corporate sponsors, such as RF, without whom we couldn’t participate in the international tournaments and would struggle to support our local talented golfers.”

Registration for the nationals will begin at 8 a.m. at the Ocean Club Golf Course on Monday. Players will have staggered tee times. For more information on the golf nationals, interested persons are asked to please visit the BGF website at bahamasgolffederation.com.