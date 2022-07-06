RF helps Cable Bahamas successfully raise historic $219 mil.

RF Bank and Trust Bahamas Limited has completed the largest private placement in The Bahamas to date, helping Bahamas International Securities Exchange (BISX)-listed Cable Bahamas Limited (CBL) to raise $219 million.

The $169 million offering closed on June 28 and oversubscribed by $50 million.

“The investment bank acted as the financial advisor, placement and escrow agent in the refinancing of Series 6 and 9 preference shares of Cable Bahamas Ltd,” RF said in a statement.

“The private offering included the redemption of Series 6 preference shares and investment of the proceeds into Series 15 preference shares, and the redemption of Series 9 preference shares and investment of the proceeds into Series 16 preference shares.

“Of the total amount of $169 million previously invested in Series 6 and 9 preference shares, only $7.3 million was not reinvested into Series 15 and 16 preference shares.”

The statement contended that the supplementary $50 million speaks to the confidence investors have in CBL.

RF’s Vice President of Investment Banking Jim Wilson said in the statement that RF is proud to have successfully completed the largest private offering in The Bahamas.

“RF was extremely pleased with the high level of support the offering received from

Bahamian investors, particularly coming on the heels of the pandemic and a stagnant investment market,” said Wilson.

CBL Group Chief Financial Officer Victor Marcial explained in the statement that the $219 raised will help CBL to continue the rollout of its fiber-to-the-home network, as well as implement other parts of the company’s strategic plan.

“RF’s guidance and expertise was pivotal in timing the market and helping us achieve the tremendous success of this offering,” said Marcial.

“Now the reduction in debt costs and removal of refinancing risk in the near term will also allow the board to better consider the resumption of ordinary dividends which we know shareholders are looking forward to.”