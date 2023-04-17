RFPQ deadline for family island redevelopment projects extended

Citing a high level of investment interest, the Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation announced yesterday that it extended the deadline for the request for pre-qualifications (RFPQ) for the $260 million Family Island Renaissance Program.

Government issued the RFPQ on March 1, seeking entities to enter into a public-private partnership (PPP) with the government to redevelop 14 family island airports.

The deadline was April 16. The new deadline is April 30.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper said the extension is to allow for broader participation from experienced local and international concessionaires.

“Many credible, interested parties have asked us for more time to gather the information required to qualify to present proposals,” Cooper said yesterday.

“This is something we have to get right to ensure the future growth of our Family Islands. We want the widest set of competent options to choose from before we move to the next stage.”

The RFpQ, Cooper said, is part of a wider, comprehensive national strategy to facilitate the renaissance of the Family Islands through sustainable and commercially viable airport solutions.

The airports and the value of the proposed redevelopments are the New Bight International Airport in Cat Island, budgeted at $18 million; the Exuma International Airport in Moss Town, Great Exuma, at $65 million; the Staniel Cay, Black Point and Farmer’s Cay airports at $6 million; the Leonard M. Thompson International Airport in Marsh Harbour, Abaco, at $10 million; the Treasure Cay Airport in Abaco, at $10 million; the Sandy Point International Airport in Abaco, at $10 million; the North Eleuthera International Airport, at $65 million; the Rock Sound International Airport in Eleuthera, at $18 million; the Governor’s Harbour International Airport in Eleuthera, at $18 million; the Long Island International Airport in Deadman’s Cay, Long Island, at $18 million; the Congo Town Airport in South Andros, at $10 million; and the San Salvador International Airport in San Salvador, at $15 million.