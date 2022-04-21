Funeral service for the late Rianna Dorothy Emma Gibson affectionately called “Ri Ri” age 18 years of Bacardi Road will be held on Saturday, April 23rd, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Transfiguration Baptist Church, Market and Vesey Street. Officiating will be Rev. Dr. Stephen Thompson, Senior Pastor assisted by Pastor Cyril Sands, Senior Pastor, Miracle Life Center, Rev. Sherma Bowe, Associate Minister and Rev. Brazil McDonald. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Gardens, Gladstone and J.F.K. Drive.

Rianna was predeceased by her father: Wellington ‘Wells’ Gibson; brother: Rommell Dames and her sister: Zenobia Knowles Hall.

Forever cherishing her precious memories are:

Her loving and devoted Mother: Annabelle Sands Gibson;

Brothers: Richard Jr., Remourn and Rossneil Gibson

Grandmother: Dorothy Perpall Sands

Nieces and Nephews: Kanyica, Elginique and Daniel Dames, Kynel Gibson and

Sheanna Hall

Grand Niece: Felicia Williams

Uncles: Richard, Pastor Cyril, Stephen, Frederick and Bradley Sands; Charles Walter

‘Eggs’ Gibson; Philip Miller, Jacinth Clarke, Reginald Hunt; Alvin, Anthony,

Harry, Dereck, Tyrone, Kenroy, Michael and Marvin Sands and Alphonso

Brown

Aunts: Lorna Sands Hunt, Sherma Bowe, Carol Beckles -Wilson, Theresa Mortimer;

Carol Hanna, Felease Knowles, Cherry Gibson, Janice Gibson, Paulette Miller,

Keron Clarke, Kathy Gibson; Sabrina Brown, Paulamae Seymour, Veronica

Ferguson; Antoinette, LaVaughn, Cynthia, Portia, Gladys, Shaniqua,

Lakeisha, Quanteka, Raquel and Wanda Sands, Cheryl Fernander

Grand Uncle: Charles McKinney, Stanley Martin

Grand Aunts: Frances Ledee, Shirley Smith, Carnetta (Frank) Nixon, Eunice

Occident (New York)

Cousins: Adrian (Giahna), Emille (Kiesha) and Regina Hunt; Richard Jr. (Racquel)

and Rian Sands, Marcian and Sherman Bowe; Cyril Jr., Chris, Casey and

Cory Sands; Hermis (Josey) Sands, Ansel Jr., Matthew and Simeon Beckles;

Renbert II and Rena Mortimer; Latoya, Stephen Jr. and Keiron Sands;

Frederick Jr. , Adam, Allyssa and Leslie Sands; Johan Sands; Terah

Sweeting, Tenisha Innis, Tamika, Tyice and Trineil Hanna, Chief

Superintendent Shanta, Tia and Laurane Knowles, Stacey and Eddie

Hanchell, Wayne and Shauna, Dwayne and Delisa Knowles; Ian, Tammy and

Sharado Gibson, Lakeisha Ramsey, Therez, Michael and Andia Gibson;

Ovado, Owen and Gaynell Gibson, Jermey, Hakeem, Charles and Waldesia

Gibson, Jacintha, Jada and Jayden Clarke, Ankia, Christian, Christa, and

Alex, Lashan, Tyler, Telia, Timia, Tyrell and Tenaj, Reggie Jr and Ruth,

Wayne and Shawayne, Richard, Kerry, Kevano and Khari, Sonia (Delric)

Beneby, Trediana Wallace, Crystal Brown, D’Zaria Sands, Destiny Seymour

Dericka Ferguson

Godparents: Lillymae Johnson, Maryann (Elvis) Rolle, Rev. Alphonso (Pat) Newry,

Judy Charlow, Carmen Dawkins, Mizpah Strapp, Porleamae Rollins,

and Julia Storr

Adopted Brothers: Julian Lamm and Eric Marshall

Other relatives and friends including: Pastor Stephen Thompson, Rev. Brazil and Christine McDonald, Dec. Rawson and Evangelist Rhonda McDonald, Evangelist Leathica King, all the auxiliaries and the entire membership of the Transfiguration Baptist Church, the Miracle Life Centre, Elder Derek Colebrooke, Bishop Carrington and Sabrina Pinder, the National Baptist Women’s Convention, Michael and Re-Stella Hepburn and family, the families of the late Clarinda Sands Major, Hester Johnson, Joe and Olive Martin; Stanley Martin, Shirley Smith, the children of the late Lucille McPhee, Rufus Moss (Abby), Ricardo Smith and family, Bernie Gilbert and family, Oris and Veronica Marshall, Madeline Johnson, Sonia Forbes and family, Linda Adderley and family, Marilyn Lightbourne, Lorrie Brown and family, Loretta Forbes and Family, Catherine Lowe, Linda Adderley, Shanel L. Adderley, Dudleyann Adderley, Ava Munnings, Tanesha Taylor, Chedina Ferguson, Bianca Seymour, Barbara Kelly and family, Sheilamae Knowles-Johnson and family, Laura Knowles and family, Emma Calaco and family, Hazel Knowles and family, David Rolle, Nashawn Rolle and Family, Marcia Evans Rolle and Family, Tea Time Crew and their Families, Occupational Therapy Association of the Bahamas OTAB, Marvel and Angela O’Neal (Barbados) and family, the McKinney’s, Gibson’s and the Young’s of Wemyss Bight, Eleuthera; the Inpatient and Outpatient Department Rehabilitative Services of the Public Health Authority, Occupational Therapy Department, Sandilands Rehabilitative Services, Princess Margaret Hospital staff, the Nurses Aides, Rev. Howard and Thelma Williamson, Sybil Burrows and family, Raquel Forbes and family Sydnease Barr, Andrea McIntosh and family, Hospital Lane and Bacardi Road families, the Down Syndrome’s Association, Andrew Missick and Family, Brian Brown Chairman of Free National Movement, Golden Isles Constituency, Brothers of Columbus Lodge No. 16, Royal Eagle Lodge No. 1, St. James Masonic Lodge No. 3, PHA, Gordos Liquors #1 Family, Cancer Society of Nassau, the Stapledon School, the Hopedale Center, Heads Up Beauty Salon, April Anne Shoe Store and countless other friends that are too numerous to mention.

Many thanks and appreciation to the management and staff of Restview Funeral Home and Bethel Brothers Funeral Home.

Family request that those are attending the funeral service for the late Ri’Anna Dorothy Emma Gibson wear bright colors.

Viewing will be held at the Serenity Suite at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, Robinson and Soldier Roads on Friday from 10:00 a.m. at 6:00 p.m.