DEATH NOTICE

MR. RICARDO OMAR MCPHEE, age 50 years of # 35 Berkley Drive, Freeport, Grand Bahama died at the Rand Memorial Hospital, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Tuesday, April 25th, 2023.

He is survived by his Mother: Ernestine McPhee; Sisters: Keshna Williams, Jamie Taylor, Jamie Scott and Latoya Musgrove Chin; Brothers: Jermaine Plakaris, Steven Plakaris and Javardo Musgrove; Aunts: Judy Musgrove and Melonie Thompson and a host of other relatives and friends.

Arrangements for the Funeral Service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.