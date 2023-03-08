Memorial Service for Mr. Ricardo Virginius Wells, age 56 of # 30 Amberjack Street, Freeport, Grand Bahama and formerly of Sandy Point, Abaco will be held at the Chapel of Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, Coral Road, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Friday March 3rd, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Officiating: will be Rev. Nathan Wells; Cremation was Held.

He is Pre-deceased by his Mother: Thelma Wells; Grandparents: George and Doreen Wells; Uncle: Reverend Dr. Genius Wells.

He is survived by his: Foster Mother: Maxine Maycock (Aunt); Uncles: George and James Wells; Aunts: Bernice, Kate, Edna and Mary Wells; First Cousins: Beverly, Darlene, Sheena and Patrick Maycock, Keysha Maycock-LaRoda, Raymond, Kenrick, Christopher, Luke, Rev Nathan, Kimberley, Faith and Carolee Wells, Caroline Rolle, Gina McKenzie, Nicola Strachan, JoyAnn Wells-Russell, Grace Knowles, Thelma Brown, Georgette McKenzie, Daisy-Ann Russell and Maxine Burrows; Host of relatives and friends including: Edward (Junior) Bain, Franklyn Taylor, Ricky Seymour, Geron Edgecombe, Rubilee Morley, Virgie and Ethel Lightbourne, Nicola Charlton, Wanda Maycock, Lucinda Rolle, Williamae Cooper, Carmen Cornish, Portia, Lydia and Jefferey Bethel, The Wells, Knowles, Lightbourn and Darville families; The Entire Sandy Point and Moores Island Communities, The Chapel on the Hill and Beulahmae Fowler. Special thanks to Home Away from Home and The Rand Memorial Hospital.