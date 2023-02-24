DEATH NOTICE

MR. RICARDO VIRGINIUS WELLS, age 56 years of #30 Amberjack Street, Freeport, Grand Bahama and of Sandy Point, Abaco died at Home Away from Home, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Thursday, February 16th, 2023.

He is predeceased by his Mother, Thelma Wells; Grandparents, George and Doreen Wells; Uncle, Reverend Dr. Genius Wells.

He is survived by his Foster Mother: Maxine Maycock (Aunt); Uncles: George and James Well; Aunts: Bernice, Kate, Edna and Mary Wells; First Cousins: Beverly, Darlene, Sheena and Patrick Maycock, Keysha Maycock-LaRoda, Raymond, Kenrick, Christopher, Luke, Rev. Nathan, Kimberley, Faith and Carolee Wells, Caroline Rolle, Gina McKenzie, Nicola Strachan, JoyAnn Wells-Russell, Grace Knowles, Thelma Brown, Georgette McKenzie, Daisy-Ann Russell and Maxine Burrows; Close Relatives and Friends including: Felicia Comarcho, Toi Capron, Jasmin Johnson, Fabian and Falon McKinney, Sean Maycock, Tykara Chriswell, Brianna Koboo, Shenae Rahming, Kodee and Ashlee Forbes, Tae’lyn Munnings, Quinn LaRoda, Junior Bain, Franklyn Taylor, Ricky Seymour, Geron Edgecombe, Rubilee Morley, Ethel Lightbourne, Nicola Charlton, Wanda Maycock, Lucinda Rolle and host of other Relatives and Friends including: entire Sandy Point Community, The Chapel on the Hill family and Beulahmae Fowler, Special Thanks to Home away from Home and Doctors, Nurses and Supporting Staff at the Rand Memorial Hospital.

Arrangements for the Funeral Service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.