Obituaries

Richard Dale Ellis

Death Notice

Richard Dale Ellis Age 64 of Rosewood Street, Pinewood Gardens formerly of Matthew Town, lnagua, died at his residence on Thursday 6th October 2022.

He is survived by three Daughters lsheka Ellis, Chinqueka Culmer, Otressa Ellis-Hanna, two sons Leading Seaman Dale Ellis of RBDF, Charles Ellis, 3 sisters; Dorothy Smith, Lillmae Duncanson, Marsha Deveaux and numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date

