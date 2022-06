Rickey Miller, 62 yrs., resident of Green Castle, Eleuthera & formerly of Fox Hill, died at his residence on Saturday, June 4, 2022.

He is survived by his wife: Betty Mae Miller; 3 step children; 4 brothers: Dwight, John, Marvin & Ken Miller; 8 sisters: Brenda, Mageron & Litera Miller, Lisa Rolle & Latoya Thompson; numerous nieces & nephews & a host of other relatives & friends.