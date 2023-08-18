Memorial Service for the Late RICKEY RICARDO V. SAUNDERS age 51 years of #166 Grenfell Avenue, Freeport, Grand Bahama will be held on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. at The Public Service Union Hall, West Atlantic Avenue, Freeport, Grand Bahama.

Funeral Service for the Late RICKEY RICARDO V. SAUNDERs age 51 years of #166 Grenfell Avenue, Freeport, Grand Bahama will be held on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Church of God Temple, Peach Tree Street, Freeport, Grand Bahama. Officiating will be Pastor Percy Kemp. Interment will follow in High Rock Public Cemetery, Grand Bahama.

He was predeceased by his father: Ortnell Saunders; mother: Francis Grant; grandfather: Cleveland Saunders; aunt: Rosenell Kemp; and sister: Petrial Cephas.

He is survived by his wife: Melissa Harris-Saunders; daughter: Rickeya Clevannis Saunders; stepsons: Trevier and Shamar Harris; brothers: Thomas Mills, Philip (Erica) Russell, Elvardo (Deneshia) McIntosh, Warren (Phyllis), Jeremiah (Tezel), Maestro (Princess) Saunders, Demetrius (Donna) Wildgoose; sisters: Diana Lewis, Shantia (Kelvon) Gibson, Makiva (Sheen Sr.) Saunders, and Nicola (Stevie) Russell; son-in-law of Catherine Harris; aunts: Burnell Wildgoose, Carnetta Allen, Pastor Janet Roberts, Bernadelle Saunders, Dr. Apostle Carolyn Cooper, Petlin Rolle, Relda Kemp and Minister Dorie Kemp; uncles: Ashwell (Verdell), Rev. Joel and Harry (Ellanor) Saunders, Bishop John (Enith) McIntosh, Max Roberts, Rev. Cecil Kemp, Bishop Clifton Cooper; nephew-in-law: Carole Harris; brother-in-law: Troy Christiani, Andre Harris, Merissa Harris and Rudolph Moore; nieces: Shertilia, Phyleah, Jerrika, Jernell, and Rodrigka Saunders, LaShayne Rolle, Samara Gibson and D’Ajanae Wildgoose; grand nieces: Brenae Williams, Anthonae and Anthonell Saunders, Jordyn Walkes, Cindy, Sherina Curry, Ieasha Saunders and Elvaranek McIntosh; nephews: Warren Jr., Jeremiah Jr., Jerry, Maestro Jr., Rodnyo, and Rodneko Saunders, Kaelin Gibson, Sheen Jr. and Kenan Saunders, Elvardo T and Elvardo McIntosh Jr., Demetrius Wildgoose Jr., Alfred “Junior”, Derriko and Dermeko Lewis; grand niece and nephew: Luchjiano Jr. and Riley Rolle; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Viewing will be held at Caravel Zion Baptist Church, Settler’s Way, Freeport on Friday, August 18, 2023

from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and at the church on Saturday, August 19, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. to service time.