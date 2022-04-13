Rising fuel costs ‘no benefit’ to govt

Minister of Economic Affairs Michael Halkitis denied yesterday that the government is benefiting from the increased cost of fuel.

Halkitis was responding to claims made by the Bahamas Petroleum Dealers Association (BPDA).

Some members of the association are considering a strike, lamenting that they continue to lose money as a result of the recent spike in oil prices.

“… The government has a fixed tax on gasoline,” Halkitis noted.

“For diesel, it’s a combination of a tax and what they call an ad valorem, which means it fluctuates. But for gasoline, which most individuals consume, the government’s tax is fixed. So whether the price goes up or down, the government’s tax remains the same. So it’s not that we’re benefiting from any increase in the price of fuel.

“We all lament the increase in the price of fuel brought on by external circumstances.”

Halkitis said the association wrote to the government to request a meeting. He said the government will meet with the group this afternoon.

“They laid out some of the difficulties that they are facing,” he said.

“They particularity mentioned increasing bank fees, fees for cash deposits, credit card fees, increased mortgage rates, increased liability and property insurance and some others. They are requesting that we look at the regime that they operate under.

“I would say that, in that letter, we did not perceive any threat of strike by the petroleum dealers association. I think they quite rightly understand that when you’re communicating with the government, you do it in good faith. So we have agreed to a meeting.

“So there’s no threat from the petroleum dealers association for a strike — maybe some elements or one or two. Our communication so far with the association has not included any ultimatum so far put to the government.”

On Sunday, BPDA Vice President Vasco Bastian said 90 percent of the association’s more than 20 members want to strike as gas prices continue to increase.

He said if gas prices at the pump are $6.16, operators still only take home 54 cents as a result of a government-regulated margin, which Halkitis said the government does not intend to change.

Bastian noted the government takes $1.72 of that $6.16.

“… The rising cost of gasoline in The Bahamas over the last several weeks as a result of the crude oil prices is having a dire, dire, dire effect on Bahamian gas station operators buying fuel,” he said.

“If it continues on that level, there will be some serious, serious concerns.”

Concerns about the cost of oil rose after Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.

Global oil prices have soared since. Russia is one of the world’s largest producers of oil. The cost of Brent crude and US oil exceeded $100 for the first time since 2014.

Gas prices in New Providence are $6.19 at Rubis, $6.16 at Esso and $6.25 at Shell.

Before Russia’s attack, gas prices ranged from $5.16 to $5.37.