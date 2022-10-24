Rising Stars Cricket Club repeats in BCA T20 League

The Rising Stars Cricket Club set a tall task of 213 runs that the Lions Cricket Club could not make, as they repeated as champions in the Bahamas Cricket Association (BCA) TwentyTwenty (T20) League on Saturday at the Haynes Oval.

Winning the toss was the Rising Stars, who chose to bat first and put pressure on the Lions to chase after them.

The Rising Stars amassed 213 runs for the fall of seven wickets in 20 overs. The Lions fell 20 runs short, scoring 193 runs for the fall of eight wickets, but used the full overs. The Rising Stars got 72 runs from captain and all-rounder Jagnauth Jagroo and Richard Fredericks had a knockoff 70 runs. In the bowling department, the Rising Stars’ John Dolphin bowled an economic spell of four overs and went on to take four wickets for 17 runs. Bhumeshwar Jagroo got two victims in two overs but gave up 27 runs.

“We won the toss and wanted to put runs on the board,” Jagnauth Jagroo said. “It puts pressure on the team that is batting second. We wanted about 220 or 230 runs. We fell short but it was enough to get the win.”

The Lions were led by opening batsmen, Renford Dawson and Festus Benn, who scored 48 and 41 runs, respectively. The duo combined for a 94-run partnership. Benn and George Benson both took two wickets each. Benn bowled four overs but gave up 47 runs while Benson gave up 14 runs in two overs.

The Lions had 97 runs after the tenth inning. The game took a water break at that point and the Rising Stars turned up their bowling and fielding coming out of the water break and got Benn and Dawson. Bhumeshwar Jagroo bowled Benn out in the 11th over. In that same over, he got Dawson out with a spectacular reflex catch on his own delivery. The Lions scored 94 runs for the fall of two wickets at that point.

“We were flat in the early part of the second inning,” Jagnauth Jagroo said. “We were able to regroup after the water break and was able to control the game better from there. Those two wickets after the water break changed the game for us. It was a matter of taking the pressure off us and putting it on them.”

Jagroo was happy with his batting, but said that the team stepped up for the win.

The Rising Stars got off to a slow start and lost Dolphin first with the score on 35 runs in the sixth over. Jagroo went in to bat with Fredericks. The latter did most of the heavy lifting as the duo put on a 66 run partnership produced 64 runs before Fredericks was out with the Rising Stars on 99 runs. Jagroo did his heavy lifting with partner Kevin Surujlall as they combined for 66 runs before Jagroo was bowled by Benn. Rudolph Fox came in and contributed 25 runs.

As for a three-peat, Jagroo said it is on the agenda for next season.

Cricket action continues this coming Saturday and Sunday with the BCA Nations T20 Cup at Haynes Oval.