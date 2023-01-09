Rising to the challenge

Law school, independently, is a lot of work, and it’s competitive. Adding a second program to it introduces a unique balance that can be difficult, but that aligns with what Owyn J. Ferguson hoped for in pursuing a dual degree at University of Notre Dame.

“From an academic standpoint, the competitiveness as well as the balance of both programs has given me the biggest challenge,” said Ferguson. “Socially, while I have many good friends and it is a very welcoming environment, it is my first time being at a school with no other Bahamians (that I know of), which is a unique challenge in and of itself,” he said.

“I’m learning a lot from brilliant professors and with brilliant colleagues, and am already seeing opportunities to apply what I’ve been learning. It has improved my written and oral communication, in my view, and has had a large impact on my reasoning and analytical skills.”

Ferguson said he would not directly attribute any of his view changes to law school, but that any changes were likely incidental to what he believes to be honed reasoning skills that he trusts will continue to evolve even beyond his formal education.

Ferguson, 24, is expected to graduate May 2024 with a Juris Doctor and a Master of Science in Entrepreneurship, Technology and Innovation.

“My time in school is finite, so I’m making the most of it – but I will be appreciative when my time as a student is completed.”

Owyn J. Ferguson with friends participating in the annual Holy Half, a 10k run which he did in 30-degree weather and snow.

Ferguson said he has found the work experiences he has been having while in law school fascinating.

“This past summer, while doing classes for my graduate program, I was able to work as a summer associate for a law firm in their Minneapolis office, and do a three-and-a-half-week secondment at Target. Working with both organizations was amazing,” he said.

He also works two on-campus jobs, serving as an assistant rector in a men’s dorm which he said has given him opportunity to engage in and grow a community as well as grow spiritually. He also works on the leadership team for Notre Dame’s startup coach program, giving him the opportunity to work with and help grow several “sophisticated” student ventures which he could not speak about.

Studying law in the United States he said has also given him an appreciation for the American legal education and gives him the opportunity to sit an American state bar examination upon graduation, as well as gives him an avenue for Caribbean jurisdiction bar admission upon completion of a six-month conversion course.

“My strong affection for home, The Bahamas, and for Minnesota – where I spent my college years – has endured, but I remain open about the direction of my career and am being prayerful as I discern my path. In any case, I am leaning toward building a practice that is grounded in intellectual property and corporate law, working largely with science and technology-based ventures.”

When he was accepted into University of Notre Dame, Ferguson did so on a merit scholarship, and went without knowing how his full tuition would be paid. He also applied for need-based aid, and planned on pursuing student employment opportunities to help fund his law school education. He essentially approached law school on “a wing and a prayer” financially.

“The scholarships afforded by both programs respectively as well as my employment opportunities have enabled me to satisfy my financial obligations for this academic year.”

The tuition cost of both the JD and ESTEEM MS degrees dual degree program is $197,507, according to the school’s site. Pursued separately, they would cost $241,496. By enrolling in the joint program, Ferguson is able to receive a discount on the respective costs of two degrees. The tuition cost of the JD degree when pursued alone is $186,196.

Law studies was a 180-degree turn from Ferguson’s freshman year ideals.

“When I started college, I had not too long ago concluded my tenure as junior minister of tourism, and was still pretty interested in the opportunities in that industry.”

He remembers having strong interests in fiscal policy, economic development, and capital markets before landing on his current path.

“When I started my economics major, I realized the many different directions I could take – and figured it would make sense to try and have an open mind. Since then, my interests have moved around but have never returned to the tourism sector. I wouldn’t necessarily attribute this to the pandemic, but more to exposure to other career paths.”

If there is one lesson COVID-19 taught Ferguson, it was the ability to be able to pivot. After a year of volunteerism, the former junior minister of tourism, who had an interest in the industry, set his sights on law school.

He commenced studies at University of Notre Dame, South Bend, Indiana, in August 2022.

In the dual degree program, law students combine their law courses with classes in the ESTEEM (Engineering, Science and Technology Entrepreneurship Excellence) program, which helps students develop a unique combination of technical expertise and business acumen with a focus on fixing things that matter.

“Entrepreneurship excites me,” Ferguson previously told The Nassau Guardian. “It creates opportunities, brings solutions to problems, and reveals issues or disparities among us that otherwise go unnoticed.”

Ferguson obtained a bachelor’s degree in economics from the College of Saint Benedict and Saint John’s University, Minnesota, in May 2020.

Prior to enrolling at University of Notre Dame, Ferguson spent time in Tabgha, Israel, as a member of the Saint John’s Benedectine Volunteer Corps (SJBVC), participating in the monastic life of the community.

Tabgha Monastery is a dependent priory of Dormition Abbey and is located on the Sea of Galilee. The mission of the monastery is to be caretakers of the Church of the Multiplication of Loaves and Fishes, and to run the retreat house Beit Noah.

Ferguson and other volunteers were responsible for keeping Biet Noah running on a daily basis – welcoming and serving guests, cleaning, repair and maintenance work, gardening, cooking for the community and construction projects for the retreat house, monastery and church.

The Benedictine Volunteers Corps (BVC) of Saint John’s Abbey, Collegeville, Minnesota, exists to provide a year of volunteer service for graduates of Saint John’s University, Minnesota, at a monastery of the worldwide Benedictine confederation and to support the work, prayer and life of Benedictine monasteries around the world.

Ferguson previously told The Nassau Guardian his reason for doing the program was that after a number of summers working in corporate citizenship, he gained an appreciation for the citizenship part of corporate, and thought the volunteer experience would be humbling and give him an appreciation and recognition for dignity in all types of work and all types of people.

Ferguson chose to serve in Israel because of the service the monastery offers.

“The reason I picked Israel in particular is because of the service that the monastery does as a guest house for traveling pilgrims, so I would be able to meet people from all over the world, of all different religions, as well as a retreat center for persons with disabilities, which is a group of people I’ve never had a chance to work with before. And in addition to that, the monastery is, like, on the Sea of Galilee, which I think spiritually is something pretty significant and powerful.”

During his year, Ferguson was provided with food, lodging, laundry facilities, access to local transportation and other basic needs. Saint John’s Abbey also provided him with a $350 monthly stipend to cover his personal needs, entertainment and vacation.

Benedictine volunteers are discouraged from relying on additional resources from family to supplement their monthly stipend; but an exception may be made in the case of travel for enrichment and vacation.

Ferguson was expected to work no less than 30, but no more than 40, hours per week. Time in prayer is considered part of the calculation.