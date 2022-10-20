BUTLERS‘ FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORIUM

Death Notice for Rita Veronica Hall age 85 years, a resident of Hall’s Heaven, Nassau East, formerly of Newcastle-upon-Tyne, England died at The Princess Margaret Hospital on Sunday 16th October 2022.

She is survived by her Daughter: Jacqueline Hall; Grandsons: James and Michael Hall, Granddaughters: Sasha Fox of Gray’s, Long Island, Arielle Wells of Mangrove Bush, Long Island and Sinarah Knowles; Niece: Laurie Kenny of Newfoundland, Canada; Daughter-in-law: Cheryl Hall of Deadman’s Cay, Long Island. Granddaughter-in-law: Brittani Hall, Grandsons-in-law: George Fox of Gray’s Long Island, Sean Wells of Mangrove Bush, Long Island and Garret Knowles.

Funeral Arrangements to be announced at a later date.